Love Island’s Wes Nelson ‘Books Moroccan Holiday’ To Try And Win Megan Barton-Hanson Back

Wes Nelson is said to have bought Megan Barton-Hanson a holiday for her birthday. Picture: Instagram

The Dancing On Ice runner up apparently gifted the luxury holiday to Megan for her birthday alongside a heartfelt note.

Wes Nelson is apparently trying to win Megan Barton-Hanson back just days after he claimed a reunion was unlikely, by booking them a luxury holiday.

Wes Nelson Spotted Looking Cosy With Little Mix’s Dancer At Dancing On Ice Wrap Party

The couple, who met on Love Island, split up during his time on Dancing On Ice, where Megan couldn’t cope with her jealousy over him spending so much time with his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

A source told the tabloids that Wes had gifted Megan with a holiday to Morocco as her birthday present alongside a heartfelt note, explaining, “It was really heartfelt – he told her: 'Words really can't describe how much I love you. It's been so difficult doing the normal things we always do together. Once again we have gravitated back to each other.'

“He also said he's booked a stay at a Moroccan villa for them both as ‘it's completely out of the way’ so they can have some alone time. It's very confusing for Megan – she doesn't know whether she's coming or going.”

Earlier in the week, Wes had told Loose Women that he didn’t see them getting back together, saying, “I don't think so, it's sad, it is very sad.

“It's very difficult. Any person in the public eye knows, when your relationship is your career essentially. It was a lot of pressure, there was a lot of opinions.

“We haven’t spoken in a good amount of time. Sometimes it's civil, sometimes it's not. I'm not a malicious person, I'm not bitter.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News