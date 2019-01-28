Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s London Flat Robbed By Thieves

28 January 2019, 15:34

Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October.
Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October. Picture: instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s flat has been robbed by thieves.

Love Island stars Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson have had a pretty rough week.

The pair announced their break-up on Saturday and it’s since been reported that the flat the couple share together in North London was recently ‘ransacked’.

Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

Raiders apparently snuck in to the property while Megan was out with her mum and Wes was busy training for Dancing On Ice.

A source told a tabloid: “The entire flat was completely ransacked by thieves.

"They clearly knew exactly what they were looking for because they cleared them out of a huge amount of jewellery and electrical items.

"Megan and Wes are obviously inconsolable, because a lot of their personal items also got taken in the robbery. The flat was left in utter carnage."

The pair, who have vowed to remain friends, only moved into the luxury pad in October.

According to reports, they’re now regretting posting pictures from inside their home on social media.

A source added: “Wes and Megan really regret putting up pictures of the inside of their home, because the robbers could have been watching.

"Given some of the expensive items that have been lost in the raid, their social media accounts could have acted as a signpost to the criminals."

