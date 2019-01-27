Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

27 January 2019, 18:37

Why did Wes and Megan break up?
Why did Wes and Megan break up? Picture: instagram

Wes Nelson has broken his silence on his split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson have broken up.

The pair called time on their relationship following weeks of drama over Wes’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Beur.

Wes, who signed a contract last week to say he would stay faithful to Megan, took to Instagram to ask viewers to vote for him and opened up about his ‘tough week’.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

He said: "It’s that time again. 6pm tonight. Make sure you’re tuning in, make sure you’ve got the app, make sure you’re voting. I’ve worked so hard this week, it’s been a toughie. Please, please vote and show your love."

Megan, who recently appeared on Loose Women to chat about her feud with Vanessa, posted a statement on Instagram on Saturday night which parodied Gwyneth Paltonw and Chris Martin’s infamous ‘consciously uncoupling’ announcement.

It read: “It is with hearts full of sadness that we decided to separate.

“We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

“We are, however, and always will be a family and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. 

“We haven really conducted our relationship that privately and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent we will be able to continue in the same manner. Love Megan and Wes.”

Maybe Wes was happy, but now he’s ready to be happier?

Latest Love Island News

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have split, following complications with their relationship

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Announce Their Split Via Lengthy Instagram Statement
Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a secret location.

Olivia Attwood And Boyfriend Bradley Dack Are Moving To A ‘Secret Location’ After Shock Burglary
Zara McDermott has spoken out defending boyfriend Adam Collard

Love Island's Zara McDermott Breaks Silence On Ferne McCann And Adam Collard NTAs Row
Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTA's

Love Island’s Sam Bird Says “Good Luck” To Any Guy Who Dates Ex-Girlfriend Georgia Steel
Things turned very nasty between the pair.

Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby shames online trolls who are parents

Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant
Charlotte Crosby has branded Roxanne Pallett a backstabber

Charlotte Crosby Brands Roxanne Pallett A Backstabber After Celebrity Coach Trip Vote
Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off.

Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off
Gemma Collins is being threatened with legal action by Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardener

Dancing On Ice Judge Jason Gardiner Threatens To Sue Gemma Collins After On-Screen Spat
Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media.

Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice