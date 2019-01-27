Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

Why did Wes and Megan break up? Picture: instagram

Wes Nelson has broken his silence on his split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson have broken up.

The pair called time on their relationship following weeks of drama over Wes’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Beur.

Wes, who signed a contract last week to say he would stay faithful to Megan, took to Instagram to ask viewers to vote for him and opened up about his ‘tough week’.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

He said: "It’s that time again. 6pm tonight. Make sure you’re tuning in, make sure you’ve got the app, make sure you’re voting. I’ve worked so hard this week, it’s been a toughie. Please, please vote and show your love."

Megan, who recently appeared on Loose Women to chat about her feud with Vanessa, posted a statement on Instagram on Saturday night which parodied Gwyneth Paltonw and Chris Martin’s infamous ‘consciously uncoupling’ announcement.

It read: “It is with hearts full of sadness that we decided to separate.

“We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

“We are, however, and always will be a family and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We haven really conducted our relationship that privately and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent we will be able to continue in the same manner. Love Megan and Wes.”

Maybe Wes was happy, but now he’s ready to be happier?