Megan Barton-Hanson Was Missing From The Dancing On Ice Audience And Here’s Why

Megan Barton-Hanson was visibly absent from the Dancing On Ice audience over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson revealed why Megan was missing from the audience of his performance on Dancing On Ice this weekend, following her argument with his professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Fans of Dancing On Ice were no doubt waiting with bated breath to see what would happen when Wes Nelson took to this ice with his partner, Vanessa Bauer, this week but his girlfriend, Megan Barton-Hanson was nowhere to be seen.

After last week’s furore, where Megan was slammed by fans for appearing to watch their performance stony-faced, and her subsequent rant about Vanessa, fans were expecting to see her in the audience once more.

However, she was noticeably absent – but Wes reassured fans that the reason she wasn’t there was because she was poorly.

Wes Nelson revealed that Megan Barton-Hanson was unwell. Picture: Instagram

He told his fans after the show, “Shattered now. Can't wait to get back to Megan. She's been so unwell today, make sure you send her a kind message.”

Megan also revealed on Instagram that she was suffering from a kidney infection and asked fans for tips to relieve the pain.

She wrote, “Any pain relief tips for a kidney/bladder infection… it’s finally date night and I’m going even if I’m curled into the shape of a pretzel. Does cranberry juice work?”

Although Megan wasn’t in the studio, fans noticed that Wes was reluctant to get too close to his partner, regardless:

Sorry to see Wes so frightened to touch his gorgeous partner Vanessa. Makes for uncomfortable viewing. He could win if he was allowed to enjoy this amazing opportunity! Don't let a girlfriend/boyfriend ruin your enjoyment....EVER! — Clairelou (@Clairelou5255) January 21, 2019

I actually feel sorry for Wes’s partner @TheVanessaBauer literally afraid to touch him when they got through Incase she’s accused of all sorts by Megan! #PsycoEx #ItsAShow ⛸ @dancingonice — Vanessa byrne (@vanessabyrne07) January 20, 2019

Wes has proven to be a strong contender on the show, so we’re sure Megs will be back in the audience soon.

