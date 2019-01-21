Megan Barton-Hanson Was Missing From The Dancing On Ice Audience And Here’s Why

21 January 2019, 10:40

Megan Barton-Hanson was visibly absent from the Dancing On Ice audience over the weekend.
Wes Nelson revealed why Megan was missing from the audience of his performance on Dancing On Ice this weekend, following her argument with his professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Fans of Dancing On Ice were no doubt waiting with bated breath to see what would happen when Wes Nelson took to this ice with his partner, Vanessa Bauer, this week but his girlfriend, Megan Barton-Hanson was nowhere to be seen.

WATCH: Gemma Collins Slams Dancing On Ice Judge For 'Selling Stories' During Live TV Fight

After last week’s furore, where Megan was slammed by fans for appearing to watch their performance stony-faced, and her subsequent rant about Vanessa, fans were expecting to see her in the audience once more.

However, she was noticeably absent – but Wes reassured fans that the reason she wasn’t there was because she was poorly.

Wes Nelson revealed that Megan Barton-Hanson was unwell.
He told his fans after the show, “Shattered now. Can't wait to get back to Megan. She's been so unwell today, make sure you send her a kind message.”

Megan also revealed on Instagram that she was suffering from a kidney infection and asked fans for tips to relieve the pain.

She wrote, “Any pain relief tips for a kidney/bladder infection… it’s finally date night and I’m going even if I’m curled into the shape of a pretzel. Does cranberry juice work?”

Although Megan wasn’t in the studio, fans noticed that Wes was reluctant to get too close to his partner, regardless:

Wes has proven to be a strong contender on the show, so we’re sure Megs will be back in the audience soon.

