WATCH: Gemma Collins Slams Dancing On Ice Judge For 'Selling Stories' During Live TV Fight

Gemma Collins let rip at Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner for 'selling stories on her' to which he branded her a 'brat' all on live TV last night.

Gemma Collins has injected drama into Dancing On Ice once again whilst calling out judge Jason Gardiner for 'selling stories' on her which saw him brand her a 'brat' live on air, leaving Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield to pick up the pieces last night.

Gemma Collins slammed Jason Gardiner for 'selling stories' in Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/Dancing On Ice

Gemma, who's had a turbulent time in her two weeks on the show, was pretty much torn apart by notoriously difficult Jason, but she wasn't here for any of his critique, interrupting his critique saying: "Maybe if you didn't sell stories on me I wouldn't have been so upset this week."

When Jason tried to protest against her claims, Gemma went into full savage mode with: 'Boring, next, don't sell stories on me...don't sell stories on me."

Jason ended up hitting back saying: "You know what, I didn't have to sell a story....This doesn't help your cause, but what it shows is you're just a brat."

A pretty shocked Holly & Phil were left to restore the peace, saying: "Let's jump in here before it gets completely out of hand."

Philip Scofield and Holly Willoughby try to calm Gemma Collins down on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/Dancing On Ice

There seems to be a drama every week for Gemma, who last week had to address rumours she was being a diva on set and had told camera crews to stop filming, and as she is safe for another week, we can't wait to see what this week holds for her!

