Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Fans Think She Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian

Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson have some similarities. Picture: Instagram

Love Island fans think Megan Barton-Hanson looks just like Khloe Kardashian.

When Megan Barton-Hanson entered the Love Island villa last summer, the stunning model had everyone talking about her striking looks.

Even co-star Dr Alex George was left in awe, telling Megan she looked like actress Margot Robbie – who later said she didn’t see the resemblance.

And the star is now being compared to another celebrity, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson look similar according to fans. Picture: Instagram

A Reddit user shared a series of images of the women side by side, writing: “I finally figured out who Megan Barton-Hanson reminded me of.”

One person replied saying: “She reminds me of Lola from Shark Tale lol,” while another said: “She is straight up Margot Robbie”.

“They probably get their parts from the same mechanic,” joked one Reddit user, as a fourth responded: “If you look like Khloe Kardashian, you might have had too much work done.”

When Megan left Love Island with now ex boyfriend Wes Nelson Megan remained very honest about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done, after weeks of the nation discussing her features.

Weeks after her exit she told OK! magazine: “I don't think there's anything wrong with enhancing your looks; it's no different to getting a spray tan or your hair done.

"I don't think the amount I've had done is excessive and I didn't do it because I was deeply insecure."

She has also spoken about having a boob job and a nose job and compared getting lip filler to “getting your hair done”.

