Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Fans Think She Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian

15 February 2019, 12:07 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 12:14

Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson have some similarities
Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson have some similarities. Picture: Instagram

Love Island fans think Megan Barton-Hanson looks just like Khloe Kardashian.

When Megan Barton-Hanson entered the Love Island villa last summer, the stunning model had everyone talking about her striking looks.

Even co-star Dr Alex George was left in awe, telling Megan she looked like actress Margot Robbie – who later said she didn’t see the resemblance.

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video.

And the star is now being compared to another celebrity, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson look similar according to fans
Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hanson look similar according to fans. Picture: Instagram

A Reddit user shared a series of images of the women side by side, writing: “I finally figured out who Megan Barton-Hanson reminded me of.”

One person replied saying: “She reminds me of Lola from Shark Tale lol,” while another said: “She is straight up Margot Robbie”.

“They probably get their parts from the same mechanic,” joked one Reddit user, as a fourth responded: “If you look like Khloe Kardashian, you might have had too much work done.”

When Megan left Love Island with now ex boyfriend Wes Nelson Megan remained very honest about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done, after weeks of the nation discussing her features.

Weeks after her exit she told OK! magazine: “I don't think there's anything wrong with enhancing your looks; it's no different to getting a spray tan or your hair done.

"I don't think the amount I've had done is excessive and I didn't do it because I was deeply insecure."

She has also spoken about having a boob job and a nose job and compared getting lip filler to “getting your hair done”.

> Download Our App For The Latest Love Island News.

Latest Love Island News

Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star
Kady McDermott got into a war of words with Maria Fowler over a 'copied' Instagram account.

Kady McDermott Issues Lengthy Statement Apologising To Maria Fowler For Calling Her Daughter ‘Vile’
Adam Collard is said to have spent the night with two women in a hotel before splitting from Zara McDermott.

Love Island’s Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split
Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’
Wes Nelson admits Dancing On Ice caused end of her relationship

WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson

More Movies & TV News

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up
Sex Education star Emma Mackey's all loved up with beau Dan Whitlam

Who Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey’s Boyfriend Dan Whitlam? Meet The Actor Dating The Star of Netflix’s Hit Series
Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing
Ja Rule teased his plans to create a new musical festival, like Fyre Festival

Ja Rule Reveals His Plans For Fyre Festival 2

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel