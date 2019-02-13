Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video

Megan Barton-Hanson split from her ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson last month and the Love Island star has now opened upon how hard she’s finding life without him.

Megan Barton-Hanson shared an emotional post on Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, revealing how she’s really been coping since her split from Love Island beau Wes Nelson.

The 24-year-old reality star – who is currently embroiled in a war of words with former co-star Laura Anderson – said after keeping busy for a few days, the loneliness had suddenly taken its toll when she returned home to her new flat.

She told her 1.8 million followers: "So, I've never done this before, like posted anything when I'm feeling really c**p, but I always preach about mental health, not just showing your highlights on Instagram.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Laura Anderson For “Making Digs & Talking S**t” About Her In Leaked DMs

"It's been a really tough few weeks, and I've been filming for like two days solid, so my mind's been constantly busy.

"And, now I've come back to this new flat I've moved into alone, and it's just sad to come back to complete silence, and I don’t know.”Megan also revealed she believed Wes was ‘the one’.

She explained: "I longed for a boyfriend or a partner for years before I went on Love Island, and then I finally found that and I thought I'd found ‘the one’ so it's just difficult.

"And I know everyone's like ‘you need to be happy in yourself and love yourself’, and I do, and that's what's sad.

Megan Barton-Hanson said she wanted to show people 'it's okay to feel down sometimes'. Picture: Instagram

"I feel like I'm at such a place right now in my life that I'm so content and happy that I just want to be able to share these memories and create a little life and an empire with someone else."

Megan said she decided to share her upset with her fans to show them her "real life", because "everyone always puts on their best nights going out" on social media.

She then said she would meditate before going to sleep and vowed to get up and go to the gym in the morning.

Megan and Wes ended their six-month relationship in January after the model’s public spat with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Stars.