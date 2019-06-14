Love Island’s Maura Higgins Was ‘Engaged’ Before Entering The Villa According To Online Shopping Profile

Maura Higgins brought the drama to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Maura Higgins was apparently engaged before entering the Love Island villa.

Love Island viewers saw plenty of drama erupt in the villa on Thursday night, after new girl Maura Higgins made her arrival alongside fellow newbie Elma Pazar.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Maura couldn’t contain her excitement over meeting Tommy Fury, continuously making sexual remarks about the boxer which infuriated his couple partner Molly-Mae Hague.

Maura Higgins had her eyes on Tommy Fury as soon as she entered the villa. Picture: ITV2

Before entering the villa, Maura said she was in a nine-year relationship and described herself as engaged three years ago on Instagram. In screenshots obtained by the tabloids, Maura posted a snapshot of her Instagram profile to her Depop account and beneath her name she’d written she was engaged.

The ring girl said she “hates being single”, adding that her long-term relationship finished a few years ago.

She said: “Then I was with another guy, we broke up last year sometime, then we got back together but the trust was gone and it’s not going to come back. It ended quite recently. As the trust is just gone, for me, there is no going back.”

Tommy and Maura hit it off as soon as the model entered the villa, after she picked him to have a date with – leaving Molly-Mae furious.

Maura only made matters worse when she asked Tommy if he wanted to share her bed, moments after he and Molly had a blazing row.

After her man had been well and truly stolen by Maura, Molly let rip at Tommy saying she felt threatened by the new girl’s arrival.

She then joined her fellow Islanders in the kitchen to share her anger with them, but she was quickly shut down by Anton Danyluk who said: “At the end of the day, you should have made it very clear to him, and you should have made it clear to me.”

Molly-Mae then hit back: “I do struggle with being open and honest about how I feel until I categorically know and I was going to pull you for a chat.”

Maura Higgins won over Tommy Fury when he discovered she's a ring girl. Picture: ITV2

But Anton cut her off with: “So you categorically know what, after a few hours? Because someone else has come into the place? That’s it, you’ve made your bed, lie in it.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After