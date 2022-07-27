Love Island Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Who Got Dumped On Tuesday Night

27 July 2022, 11:11 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 12:15

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island saw three couples in the bottom after a public vote on Tuesday, but who got dumped?

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Paige Thorne and Adam Collard found themselves vulnerable following the public vote this week, with one of the couples sent home a week before the Love Island final.

Tuesday night’s episode didn’t show who was dumped from the villa but fans of the show reckon they’ve worked out who left.

Viewers on Twitter are torn between Paige and Adam and Danica and Jamie, but many are guessing the latter was the couple to leave purely because they haven’t been a couple for as long as their co-stars.

Love Island saw three couples in the bottom after a public vote on Tuesday night
Love Island saw three couples in the bottom after a public vote on Tuesday night. Picture: ITV2
Dami and Indiyah found themselves in the bottom three couples
Dami and Indiyah found themselves in the bottom three couples. Picture: ITV2

Who left Love Island last night?

Love Island fans think they’ve worked out that Danica and Jamie will leave.

“It will be Danica and Jamie, shake things up send them all packing [sic],” one person tweeted.

Another reckons that the islanders’ clips in the beach hut are filmed at the end of the day and pointed out that neither Jamie or Danica featured in the beach hut following the Mile High challenge where the girls had to pretend to be flight attendants.

Paige and Adam were among the couples to receive the fewest votes
Paige and Adam were among the couples to receive the fewest votes. Picture: ITV2
Danica Taylor only recently found romance with Jamie Allen
Danica Taylor only recently found romance with Jamie Allen. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Jamie Allen arrived as a bombshell
Love Island's Jamie Allen arrived as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

They said: “So I think Danica and Jamie are dumped because neither one of them were in this room in the evening. I keep telling myself that.”

Another fan pointed out Danica and Jamie’s relationship is ’too new’, leaving them more vulnerable to the dumping.

“I think everybody knows who is OBVIOUSLY gonna be dumped because their couple is still new,” they wrote.

It’s not known yet whether the Islanders had to decide between them who should leave or whether it’s down to the results of the public vote.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

