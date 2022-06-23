Love Island Is Returning To South Africa In The New Year

23 June 2022, 12:56

Love Island is returning in 2023 in the New Year
Love Island is returning in 2023 in the New Year. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island will have its ninth series in 2023, as the show returns to South Africa.

Love Island first trialled a winter series in 2020, when contestants such as Shaughna Phillips, Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp jetted to South Africa for the show’s first winter edition.

And as the success of the show continues, ITV have decided that in 2023 Love Island will get another season to keep us entertained through the cold months.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

They announced today: “As TV’s biggest show across 16-34 year olds, Love Island will kick start the New Year with a fresh batch of Islanders heading to South Africa on a quest for love and romance.

Laura Whitmore will likely return as Love Island's host in 2023
Laura Whitmore will likely return as Love Island's host in 2023. Picture: ITV2

“In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks.”
Love Island will then return to its original summer slot in June 2023 just a few months later.

The decision comes after the launch of the current series, starring the likes of Ekin-Su, Jay Younger, Gemma Owen and Dami Hope, received 5 million viewers on launch night – the highest figures since 2019.

Love Island's 2022 cast
Love Island's 2022 cast. Picture: ITV2

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

Series 8 of Love Island has already proved to be a gripping one, with bombshells such as Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton keeping islanders on their toes.

Love Island continues every night at 9pm on ITV2.

