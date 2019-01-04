Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past

Jack Fincham's been welcomed into Dani Dyer's family with open arms, but who is in his own family? We've got the low down on everyone from his Brother, Mum and rocky relationship with his convicted criminal Dad.

Love Island's Jack Fincham has firmly been accepted into Dani Dyer's family, with the seal of approval from the legend that is Danny Dyer himself, but what about the star's own family?

Here's everything you need to know about the Fincham famalam, from his brother and mum, to his dad's criminal past.

Oliver Fincham

Jack Fincham and younger brother Oliver. Picture: Instagram

One of Jack's BFF's is his brother, Oliver, who he pretty much does everything with - pops down the pub, goes clubbing, they even go on double dates are currently on holiday in Dubai! Also, it's genuinely freaky how much the two brothers look alike

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion. Picture: Instagram

Jack's dad

Jack Fincham's dad partying with him, Dani and Love Island cast. Picture: Instagram

It's been reported that Jack's had a rocky relationship with dad Mark Gard, who has spent time in prison after being caught dealing drugs in 2009, and despite a friend telling tabloids he 'doesn't really have a relationship with his dad any more', as he regularly posts photos out and about on day trips, it seems they've worked things out!

Here's Mark hanging out with some of the Love Island cast such as Sam Bird here, maybe he'll be filling out an application for 2019?

Jack's Mum, Samantha

Jack Fincham's clearly a family man from his Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Jack's mum got remarried to Fraser McManus in the 2000's and both the reality star and his brother are close to his step-dad, and mum, who even went into the villa to reunite with her son, cute!

Jack Fincham's step-dad and brother Oliver. Picture: Instagram

The whole fam cheering him on in Love Island...

Jack's family cheer him on to win during 2018 Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Here's Jack's entire family, including his brother's girlfriend, gathered round nervously waiting to see if he would be crowned Love Island champion, which we all of course know he was!

