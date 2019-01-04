Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past

4 January 2019, 16:42 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 17:10

Jack Fincham's been welcomed into Dani Dyer's family with open arms, but who is in his own family? We've got the low down on everyone from his Brother, Mum and rocky relationship with his convicted criminal Dad.

Love Island's Jack Fincham has firmly been accepted into Dani Dyer's family, with the seal of approval from the legend that is Danny Dyer himself, but what about the star's own family?

Here's everything you need to know about the Fincham famalam, from his brother and mum, to his dad's criminal past.

Jack Fincham Breaks Silence Following Shock Split From Dani Dyer

Oliver Fincham

Jack Fincham and younger brother Oliver
Jack Fincham and younger brother Oliver. Picture: Instagram

One of Jack's BFF's is his brother, Oliver, who he pretty much does everything with - pops down the pub, goes clubbing, they even go on double dates are currently on holiday in Dubai! Also, it's genuinely freaky how much the two brothers look alike

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion
Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion. Picture: Instagram

Jack's dad

Jack Fincham's dad partying with him, Dani and Love Island cast
Jack Fincham's dad partying with him, Dani and Love Island cast. Picture: Instagram

It's been reported that Jack's had a rocky relationship with dad Mark Gard, who has spent time in prison after being caught dealing drugs in 2009, and despite a friend telling tabloids he 'doesn't really have a relationship with his dad any more', as he regularly posts photos out and about on day trips, it seems they've worked things out!

Here's Mark hanging out with some of the Love Island cast such as Sam Bird here, maybe he'll be filling out an application for 2019?

Jack's Mum, Samantha

Jack Fincham's clearly a family man from his Instagram posts
Jack Fincham's clearly a family man from his Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Jack's mum got remarried to Fraser McManus in the 2000's and both the reality star and his brother are close to his step-dad, and mum, who even went into the villa to reunite with her son, cute!

Jack Fincham's step-dad and brother Oliver
Jack Fincham's step-dad and brother Oliver. Picture: Instagram

The whole fam cheering him on in Love Island...

Jack's family cheer him on to win during 2018 Love Island
Jack's family cheer him on to win during 2018 Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Here's Jack's entire family, including his brother's girlfriend, gathered round nervously waiting to see if he would be crowned Love Island champion, which we all of course know he was!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2018 Wes Anderson

Dancing On Ice 2019: Love Island’s Wes Nelson’s Age, Impressive Job And Girlfriend Revealed
Love Island babies

Love Island Babies: Which Contestants Now Have Children?

Samira Mighty opens up about her mental health struggles to fans.

Love Island’s Samira Mighty Speaks Out About Depression Battle And Encourages Fans To Open Up
Dr Alex showed off his new girlfriend.

Love Island’s Dr Alex Reveals His Secret Girlfriend And You Might Just Recognise Her
Myles Stephenson saved Gabby Allen after she had an allergic reaction

Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson Saved His Girlfriend, Gabby Allen's Life After An Allergic Reaction

More Movies & TV News

Here's what the monsters from Bird Box were meant to look like.

Here’s What The ‘Monsters’ In Bird Box Were Actually Meant To Look Like
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer in Dubai

Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham TV Show: When Is It On And Will There Be A Second Series?
Gemma Collins was NOT impressed with her entrance

Gemma Collins Threatens To Quit Dancing On Ice After Vowing To Become ‘Beyonce On Ice’
Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown Asset

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius’ Relationship Timeline: From Their Break-Up To Reuniting
Millie Bobby Brown wearing Jacob Sartorius' t-shirt

Millie Bobby Brown Posed In Jacob Sartorius' T-Shirt In A New Insta Post