Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham TV Show: When Is It On And Will There Be A Second Series?

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer are starting 2019 with a Dubai holiday and new TV show. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Love Island winners Dani and Jack return to ITVBe with their new show Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s relationship following their Love Island win has been both complicated and entertaining from their split to an engagement prank.

However, after living their lives in front of the ITVBe cameras in the summer with the 2018 cast, the couple have decided to launch their own TV show - Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island.

Set to hit our TV screens every Monday, here’s everything you need to know about their new reality project from the cast, a second series to how to watch it:

When Is Jack And Dani’s TV Show On?

The programme begins on January 7 at 9pm on ITVBe. On for a full hour, you can see all the antics the actress and former stationary expert have been doing since being crowned Love Island winners. This includes buying a puppy and their first holiday.

The first series features three episodes only.

Dani Dyer will also feature her family on the new TV show. Picture: PA

Will There Be A Second Series Of Jack And Dani?

Nothing has been confirmed yet and will all depend on the success of the first series.

Who Will Be In Jack And Dani’s TV Show?

We can expect to see famous faces such as Dani’s dad and EastEnders actor Danny Dyer plus the rest of her family.

Jack’s parents and brother are also set for an appearance. We’re also hoping to see some familiar faces in the form of the Love Island cast.