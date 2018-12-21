Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Slam 'Fake' Relationship Rumours With A Passionate Snog After Nativity! The Musical

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham slam 'fake' relationship rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer snogged for the cameras after critics suggest the romance is fake.

Love Island's Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham reunited after a brief break-up earlier this month but have been accused of faking their relationship for publicity.

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer

After watching the Love Island Christmas Special viewers took to social media to label the couple as fake. One tweeter wrote: "I STILL think jack and dani are fake".

The ex-Islanders are now fighting back rumours after being spotted outside the Hammersmith Apollo snogging.

The former barmaid made her stage debut for Nativity! The Musical alongside her father Danny Dyer. Dani plays the role of Polly Parker while the Eastenders actor plays Hollywood producer, Mr Parker Lewis.

Dani confessed her nerves earlier in the day telling her followers: “Why is it when you know your boyfriend is going to be in the audience tonight you get even more scared.”

Why is it when you know your boyfriend is going to be in the audience tonight you get even more scared 😭😂 — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) December 20, 2018

Love Island's Samira Mighty also came out to support the aspiring actress.

