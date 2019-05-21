Hannah Elizabeth Pregnant: Love Island Original And Fiancé George Andreetti Expecting First Baby

Love Island's Hannah Elizabeth is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Love Island 2015 star Hannah Elizabeth is pregnant with her first baby.

Hannah Elizabeth, who reached the 2015 Love Island final with ex Jon Clarke is preparing to become a mother after falling pregnant with her first baby with fiancé George Andreetti.

The reality TV star announced the news to her 395k Instagram followers, posing for a black and white shoot in lingerie to highlight her blossoming baby bump.

She has since been flooded with congratulatory messages from her fellow islanders, with co-star Jess Impiazzi writing: “OMFG Yesss Girl! Congrats girl love you, so happy for you.”

Tyne-Lexy Clarson also replied: “Oh my God,” alongside a string of hearts while 2016 star Katie Salmon wrote: “So beautiful.”

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented: “Omg congrats beautiful lady.”

Hannah starred on Love Island four years ago, in the first ever series of the dating show. After coupling up with The Only Way Is Essex star Jon Clarke, the two became briefly engaged when Jon popped the question during the finale of the show.

Jess Hayes and Max Morely went on to win the series, and three months later Jon and Hannah called off their romance following a series of arguments.

Hannah later moved on to find love with ‘Happiness Coach’ George Andreetti and the YouTuber popped the question in March 2018 by spelling out ‘will you marry me’ in the sand on the beach during a romantic getaway.

