Marnie Simpson Pregnant: Geordie Shore Star And Boyfriend Casey Johnson Announce They’re Expecting First Child

29 April 2019, 10:37

Marnie Simpson is pregnant with her first child with Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson is pregnant with her first child with Casey Johnson. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram / Casey Johnson/Instagram

Marnie Simpson is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Casey Johnson, following fears she wouldn’t be able to conceive after her partying lifestyle on Geordie Shore.

Marnie Simpson and boyfriend of two and a half years Casey Johnson’s first child will arrive in October this year, with the couple describing their pregnancy news as “amazing”.

Geordie Shore star Marnie feared she wouldn’t be able to fall pregnant after years of partying during her time on the MTV reality show, but is now over the moon to be becoming a mum for the first time.

Marnie Simpson and Cody Johnson met in 2017 on a dating programme
Marnie Simpson and Cody Johnson met in 2017 on a dating programme. Picture: Marnie Simpson/Instagram

Revealing her news to OK! magazine, the 29 year old said: “Because I’d done Geordie Shore I’d convinced myself that I couldn’t have kids because of all the alcohol abuse.”

Speaking about fearing her birth, Marnie explained: “I don’t think you’re ever ready until it happens, but we’re so excited. It feels amazing.”

Marnie also revealed she had an abortion at 19 years old, but says she “doesn’t regret it” as she “didn’t have a job, a driving licence, or any money.”

The parents-to-be started dating after meeting in 2017 on dating show Single AF.

