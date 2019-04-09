WATCH: Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Slams Instagram Trolls Who Ridiculed Her Radical New Look

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry has taken to Instagram to slam internet trolls who have left hurtful comments on her latest Instagra posts after a drastic transformation.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has taken to Instagram to let trolls who are leaving nasty comments about her appearance after a drastic make-over know she has had enough, saying she didn't sign up for the bullying she endures on a daily basis.

The 23-year-old switched from blonde to black hair and got a pretty deep spray tan to accompany it and people had a lot to say about it.

Chloe Ferry's trolled over her dramatic new look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@ChloeFerry

Taking to her Instagram story, Chloe ranted: "I put a photo up today and I've had over 1,000 comments of people being literally so nasty and so rude it's disgusting."

'How are these people allowed on social media...how can someone go on someone's photo and comment something nasty...this shouldn't be allowed, this is internet bulling".

"I'm so baffled how these people are still allowed on social media.. I'm more baffled that someone has taken time out of their day to comment on."

She also faced heavy backlash for pushing a 'diet' gummy bear with the hashtag #lovewomen and #progressive in the caption.

Chloe continued to say: "Some of the sh** I have to put up with on a daily basis is f***ing disgusting I have people telling me that I should go and kill myself, that I'm ugly."

"After what has gone on the last couple of months you'd think people would start to be a little bit nice".

"I put up with a lot of f***ing sh** me like...and people say 'you signed up for this'... no I didn't sign up for this."

People have branded her appearance 'fake' and criticised her dark tan, with some trolls even likening her to Michael Jackson and telling her she needs an 'intervention.'

The reality star old her 3 million followers: "Normally I just ignore it, but something needs to be done. I have very thick skin but imagine if you don't?"

Chloe has been open in the past about her surgeries which have included breast implants, a nose job, Brazilian butt lift, lip suction and a variety of facial fillers.

