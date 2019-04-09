Khloe Kardashian Suffers Epic Photoshop Fail As Her 14 Fingers Distract From Stunning Golden Gown

9 April 2019, 12:59 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 13:08

Khloe Kardashian accidentally gave herself a lot more than 5 fingers on each hand
Khloe Kardashian accidentally gave herself a lot more than 5 fingers on each hand. Picture: Khloe Kardahian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Photoshop flop is another level of fail, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accidentally gave herself 14 fingers.

Khloe Kardashian posted a dazzling picture of herself heading to Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party with her hair styled into huge blonde curls and her assets in full view, but it wasn’t just her sensational figure fans commented on.

Upon a closer look, some of KoKo’s 90.9 million followers noticed she had a lot more than five fingers on each hand – it appears she has sprouted an extra four.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Disagreed About Marriage Before He Cheated On Her

Khloe Kardashian's edited hands distracted from her glamorous photo
Khloe Kardashian's edited hands distracted from her glamorous photo. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's fans had a lot of questions about her hands
Khloe Kardashian's fans had a lot of questions about her hands. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Fans of course had a lot to say about the epic blunder, with one person commenting: “You are growing new fingers,” alongside the thinking face emoji.

“What’s going on wit her hands?” replied another Instagram user, as a third quizzed: “How many fingers?”

But Khloe has seemingly ignored the drama, instead posting a series of adorable clips of daughter True on Instagram Stories as the tot played with her toys.

View this post on Instagram

You are so much more powerful than you know! Keep going💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The Kardashians often come under fire for editing their pictures, with Khloe posting a picture in January which showed herself with two thumbs on one hand.

