Georgia Steel Hit Her 'Lowest' & Is Lonely Since Leaving Love Island

Love Island's Georgia Steel has revealed she's the lowest she's been since appearing on the show, admitting she's lonely despite the fact her life has 'completely changed.'

Speaking to a tabloid ahead of her stint on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating, the 20-year-old confessed:

"Money does not buy happiness. The last few weeks I have been the lowest I have ever been since leaving the villa...Your highs are high but your lows are very low. It is a different lifestyle."

"Before Love Island I was a student making dinner off £2 but now I have a lovely TV, glass lights and a big mirror in a beautiful flat, my life has completely changed."

"I could be filming for the day and surrounded by people saying my name but then I go back to my empty flat on my own and it hits me."

Gee's most recent addition to her flat is a baby rabbit named Winnie to give the reality star some company in her plush new pad, and we're guessing she's going to be having a good old look for love on Celebs Go Dating for some company this year.

The next series of Celebs Go Dating is set to start some time in February and Georgia will feature alongside the likes of TOWIE's Pete Wicks, MIC's Sam Thompson and Kerry Katona.

