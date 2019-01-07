Alexandra Cane 'Dating' Former Love Island Star Rykard Jenkins

7 January 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 11:41

The pair were apparently spotted together in Manchester
The pair were apparently spotted together in Manchester. Picture: instagram

Alexandra Crane had a pretty lousy time in the Love Island villa.

The brunette coupled up with Dr Alex George after he made out he liked her but he eventually gave her the brush off.

However, it looks like she’s now found love with Rykard Jenkins who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island. (Remember when he dramatically quit to be with Rachel Fenton after she was voted off?!)

Charlie Brake Has Angered Fans, After Asking Followers To Work For Him For "A Prize"

A source told a tabloid: “Alexandra and Rykard have been quietly interested in each other for a long time.

“He went on Love Island and sacrificed his place on the series to be with Rachel Fenton so Alexandra was off-limits for a few years.

“But they’ve reconnected again since Alexandra was on the show too and there’s no denying their chemistry together – they've been close friends for a while now.

“They enjoyed a birthday dinner at Masons Restaurant in Manchester with some other pals including Jamie O’Hara before Christmas and were seen kissing as they partied afterwards.

“The two of them couldn’t keep their hands off each other all night and looked very much like a couple.”

Hot new couple alert?!

Latest Love Island News

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer Facts: Everything You Need To Know From Acting Roles, Her Net Worth And Height
Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion

Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past
Love Island 2018 Wes Anderson

Dancing On Ice 2019: Love Island’s Wes Nelson’s Age, Impressive Job And Girlfriend Revealed
Love Island babies

Love Island Babies: Which Contestants Now Have Children?

Samira Mighty opens up about her mental health struggles to fans.

Love Island’s Samira Mighty Speaks Out About Depression Battle And Encourages Fans To Open Up

More Movies & TV News

Bird Box director Susanne Bier addresses missing two characters

Netflix's Bird Box Director Finally Addresses The Two Missing Characters
Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2: When Is The New Netflix Series Released? Here’s Everything We Know About The Plot & Cast
Here's what the monsters from Bird Box were meant to look like.

Here’s What The ‘Monsters’ In Bird Box Were Actually Meant To Look Like
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer in Dubai

Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham TV Show: When Is It On And Will There Be A Second Series?