Alexandra Cane 'Dating' Former Love Island Star Rykard Jenkins

The pair were apparently spotted together in Manchester. Picture: instagram

Alexandra Crane had a pretty lousy time in the Love Island villa.

The brunette coupled up with Dr Alex George after he made out he liked her but he eventually gave her the brush off.

However, it looks like she’s now found love with Rykard Jenkins who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island. (Remember when he dramatically quit to be with Rachel Fenton after she was voted off?!)

A source told a tabloid: “Alexandra and Rykard have been quietly interested in each other for a long time.

“He went on Love Island and sacrificed his place on the series to be with Rachel Fenton so Alexandra was off-limits for a few years.

“But they’ve reconnected again since Alexandra was on the show too and there’s no denying their chemistry together – they've been close friends for a while now.

“They enjoyed a birthday dinner at Masons Restaurant in Manchester with some other pals including Jamie O’Hara before Christmas and were seen kissing as they partied afterwards.

“The two of them couldn’t keep their hands off each other all night and looked very much like a couple.”

Hot new couple alert?!