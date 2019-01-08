Love Island’s Alexandra Cane’s Face Is Healing After The Scary Effects Of Her Chemical Peel

Alexandra Cane showed off her intense chemical peel. Picture: Instagram

Alex, who was coupled up with Dr Alex on the reality show, had undergone an intensive facial peel.

If you’ve been following Love Island’s Alexandra Cane, you’ll know she’s not been looking herself after undergoing an extremely intense chemical peel on her face a few days ago.

Fans were concerned after Alex posted photos of her face looking red raw after the harsh chemicals were applied to her face to rejuvenate the skin – but she’s given an update to show it is starting to heal after a few days.

She posted the photo on her Instagram story captioned, “Current face update for those asking!”

The former Love Island star gave an update on her skin healing. Picture: Instagram

Alex had previously documented the results of the £3000 facial, telling her fans, “This the current state of my skin, it looks quite bloody. It’s starting to scab over now but all is good according to my consultant.

“Hopefully in a few days all of this scabbing should start peeling off. The most sore part is my eyes, but the rest of my skin feels pretty good.”

She also reassured her fans that the raw skin was actually a normal and expected part of the process, explaining, “Guys, don’t panic, I’ve just had a few DMs saying ‘Oh my god, what’s happened?'

“This is how my skin is meant to look at the moment, please don’t worry, all is fine.”

Alex underwent the invasive procedure to remove scarring caused by the skin condition impetigo.

We’re sure it will look good in the end but that looks WAY too painful right now!

