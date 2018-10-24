Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird

Georgia Steel 'met with Celebs Go Dating' bosses one day after splitting from Sam Bird, according to reports.

Now, we're sure this is all just one big misunderstanding. After all, Georgia Steel is a lot of things but they are all LOYAL, babes.

Last week, the 20-year-old confirmed she had split from Sam, who she met on this year's Love Island, and denied claims that she had cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Last night Sam told me he was going to the press so I just want to make clear ahead of any interviews he does that there was NO third party involved in the break up between him and I."

She added: "I will put my hands up and say yeah I do admit I went round to his house and stayed the night in the spare room but NOTHING did happen. I’m honestly not like that. I went over to collect some things which he had of mine which I needed for the flat and then ended up having a heart to heart as I was very down as me and Sam had been constantly arguing."

However, claims that she met up with E4 bosses the day after they decided to go their separate ways will no doubt come as a blow to Sam.

According to a tabloid, producers were keen to sign her up as she's 'flirty, cheeky and doesn’t hold back'. (They forgot very, very loyal).

A source said: "Georgia is in the mix for the next series of Celebs Go Dating. She met with bosses just a day after her romance with Sam ended which will definitely come as a shock to him.

"Celebs is a show Georgia would love to do especially now she’s back on the market – she didn’t think twice before meeting producers.

"She is just the type of character they look to have on the show; she’s flirty, cheeky and doesn’t hold back on what she has to say."

