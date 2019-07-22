Francesca Allen Reveals Love Islanders Have 'Secret Chats' With Producers Before Recoupling

Islanders have to inform show bosses who they are going to choose, according to Francesa. Picture: ITV

Francesca Allen opens up about ‘secret chats’ Islanders have with producers on the show.

Love Island star Francesca Allen has revealed contestants have ‘secret chats’ with producers in the villa ahead of recoupling.

The boutique owner, who entered the show with Chris Taylor as a bombshell, said Islanders must reveal who they have decided to couple up with before the recoupling takes place, but insisted they ‘don’t really influence’ decisions.

She told a tabloid: “You do speak to them but everything is your own opinion and feelings. They don’t have that much input at all.

"They ask you how you’re feeling, who you're you interested in, do you like this person? So they don't really influence your decision.

"If you feel like you want to speak to someone you just speak to them."

Francesca was dumped on Sunday night after her and Michael found themselves in the bottom three couples. Their fellow Islanders then failed to save them in a final vote which resulted in them being sent home.

Speaking in her exit interview, she said: “I didn’t find a connection there and that's the whole point of the show. So me leaving has enabled everyone else to grow as a couple.

"I’m okay. I’m sure they’ll be someone out there for me."

