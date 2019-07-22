Francesca Allen Reveals Love Islanders Have 'Secret Chats' With Producers Before Recoupling

22 July 2019, 16:02

Islanders have to inform show bosses who they are going to choose, according to Francesa.
Islanders have to inform show bosses who they are going to choose, according to Francesa. Picture: ITV

Francesca Allen opens up about ‘secret chats’ Islanders have with producers on the show.

Love Island star Francesca Allen has revealed contestants have ‘secret chats’ with producers in the villa ahead of recoupling.

The boutique owner, who entered the show with Chris Taylor as a bombshell, said Islanders must reveal who they have decided to couple up with before the recoupling takes place, but insisted they ‘don’t really influence’ decisions.

Caroline Flack Quashes Francesca Allen ‘Snub’ After Appearance On Love Island: Aftersun

She told a tabloid: “You do speak to them but everything is your own opinion and feelings. They don’t have that much input at all.

"They ask you how you’re feeling, who you're you interested in, do you like this person? So they don't really influence your decision.

"If you feel like you want to speak to someone you just speak to them."

Francesca was dumped on Sunday night after her and Michael found themselves in the bottom three couples. Their fellow Islanders then failed to save them in a final vote which resulted in them being sent home.

Speaking in her exit interview, she said: “I didn’t find a connection there and that's the whole point of the show. So me leaving has enabled everyone else to grow as a couple.

"I’m okay. I’m sure they’ll be someone out there for me."

We’re rooting for you, Francesca!

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Caroline Flack has spoken out after reports she 'snubbed' Francesca Allen

Caroline Flack Quashes Francesca Allen ‘Snub’ After Appearance On Love Island: Aftersun
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Ovie Soko's job, age, height revealed

Love Island 2019's Ovie Soko: Age, Basketball Career, Height & Instagram Handle
When will the 2019 Love Island baby challenge air?

When Is The Love Island Baby Challenge & What Can We Expect To See In 2019?
Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides reunited on Love Island: Aftersun

Michael Griffiths Cringes As He’s Reunited With Joanna Chimonides On Love Island’s Aftersun

Hot On Capital

Lizzo has soared into the spotlight over the past year

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’: Why Lizzo’s 2017 Single Is Now Eligible For A Grammy Award Two Years On
Shawn Mendes' new butterfly tattoo

Shawn Mendes New Tattoo: The 'Seńorita' Star Gets Inked With Butterfly Design

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello posts emotional message about struggling with anxiety and shyness

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall tease new music

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tease New Music They've Written With Tayla Parx

Little Mix

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Queer Eye Season 4: Episodes, Location & Cast As Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Bobby And Karamo Return To Netflix

More Movies & TV News

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3

Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?
David Harbour's Black Widow character is named Alexei

Stranger Things Fans Rejoice After David Harbour's Black Widow Character Is Named Alexei
Primark's Lion King merchandise includes pyjamas and bedding

Primark’s Lion King Merchandise Collection Is Huge – And We Want Every Piece
The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?