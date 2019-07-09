Love Island Adding Two New Bombshells Chris And Francesca After Dramatic Dumping

9 July 2019, 11:36

Love Island has had a dramatic few days, and things are only going to get even more fiery this week, with the arrival of two new contestants.

Following the shock exit of Amy Hart after she was dumped by Curtis Pritchard, Love Island has had an explosive past week – and things are set to get shaken up once again as producers are adding two new bombshells into the villa.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were dumped from the ITV2 show on Monday night, and another couple is set to get the boot on Tuesday evening’s show. This means there’s room in the villa for some more contestants and with so many singletons currently still in the running, two new faces, Chris and Francesca, will be added to the lineup.

Two new Islanders will arrive in the villa
Two new Islanders will arrive in the villa. Picture: ITV2

In a teaser, the newbies can be seen walking into the villa side by side after Amber Gill is sent a text saying: “Please welcome your two new islanders”.

In the snippet, Lucie Donlan and partner George Rains can’t be seen, meaning it’s most likely they are the unlucky ones voted out of the villa by their co-stars.

Meanwhile, Amy’s exit will apparently be shown in tonight’s episode, after the break down of her blossoming relationship with Curtis proved to be too much.

The air hostess reportedly walked out of the villa as “she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience”.

Chris and Francesca are the latest Love Island bombshells
Chris and Francesca are the latest Love Island bombshells. Picture: ITV2

A source told the tabloids: "She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren't happy about it."

Her shock exit came just days after it emerged producers 'whisked' the air hostess out of the villa for psychological support upon Curtis' return from Casa Amor. When they were reunited after a few days apart, he broke the news to her he'd nearly coupled up with someone else.

When Amy tried to give things another go, Curtis told her he couldn’t promise his head wouldn’t be turned again so they ended their five-week romance there and then – much to the shock of their castmates.

