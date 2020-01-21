WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs

After revealing that the 'Taste' rapper had slid into her direct messages, Eve Gale explained exactly what he wrote to her.

Eve Gale was, unfortunately, the first Islander to be booted off of Love Island, after Ollie Williams walked from the series to find "true love".

One of the twins in this year's series joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss how her life's changed since leaving Jess in the Villa.

Eve Gale joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

However, chat quickly turned to her direct messages on Instagram, after she made the shock revelation that Tyga - who had previously dated Blac Chyna - had slid in her DMs.

"I was at an event," explained 20-year-old Eve. "I tagged [Tyga] in an Instagram Story, and he liked it, and replied 'wya'".

After asking Eve where she was at ('wya'), she replied saying she was in London, only to have missed him, as he was returning to Los Angeles.

He also messaged her again later, as the pair were in Ibiza at the same time.

Recently, Molly-May Hague defended the Gale-twins, Jess and Eve, against trolls who had posted scathing things about them online.

One Love Island viewer shared a photo of the twins' appearance before they were famous, and much younger, whilst mocking their look.

The former contestant - who found love with Tommy Fury - clapped back to the haters, saying "Beautiful then and beautiful now. STOP TROLLING." This led to plenty of support from her followers.

Molly-Mae had previously faced a similar attack from online trolls, after they claimed she had only coupled-up with Tommy Fury for the cash prize.

"Until you've done the show and come out and experienced the constant trolling, the death threats and all those messages, you'll never understand it," said Molly-Mae.

