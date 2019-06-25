Curtis Pritchard ‘Jealous’ Of Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague According To Love Island: The Morning After Podcast Hosts

25 June 2019, 16:52 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 17:08

Curtis Pritchard could be 'envious' of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae
Curtis Pritchard could be 'envious' of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV2

Curtis Pritchard is apparently showing signs he’s ‘jealous’ of Love Island pal Tommy Fury’s romance with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are one of the Love Island couples who have been going strong for quite some time, along with Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart and Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

So when it came to the recoupling on 24th June, it was an easy choice for Tommy, who one week before had been struggling to choose between Molly-Mae and Maura Higgins.

Each of the lads gave a heartfelt speech about the girl they’d like to couple up with, with Tommy saying about Molly: “She truly is the girl of my dreams and in such a short space of time I’m pretty sure I’ve really found the one I’ve been looking for. If I had a magic wand there’s not one thing I would change about her.”

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart are one of the strongest couples in the villa
Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart are one of the strongest couples in the villa. Picture: ITV2

But Love Island: The Morning After podcast presenter Kem Cetinay and his co-hosts reckon Tommy’s relationship with Molly might be a “threat” to Curtis and Amy after noting the ballroom dancer’s reaction to the boxing professional’s emotional speech.

The podcast hosts said: “Did anyone see Curtis’ face when Tommy was making that speech? One of complete envy and jealousy. For the first time I thought maybe he was a bit threatened Tommy and Molly might take their crown.”

Curtis and Amy have stayed together since the beginning of the series, but they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs after Amy feared she was pushing him away.

However, at the moment they’re one of the strongest couples in the villa.

The podcast presenters were also joined by recently-dumped Islander Joe Garratt and were quick to quiz him on what's really been going on in the villa.

Following the surprise decision of Danny Williams to couple up with Arabella Chi over former love interest Yewande Biala, Joe said he was equally as shocked.

Lucie Donlan’s former partner said: “When I was in there that was when Danny came in and Danny was besotted with Yewande, they really got along well.”

Joe also revealed he considers the strongest couple to be Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths, adding: “Michael and Amber 100 per cent. They had a slow start but they’re both really attracted to each other.”

Meanwhile, the sandwich maker is currently holding out for Lucie when she finally leaves the villa – despite the fact she’s already shared her plans to remain on the show for the experience.

> For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

