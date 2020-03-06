Curtis Pritchard Jets Off With Dancer Amber Pierson Days After Split From Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard is on tour with Amber Pierson for AJ's dance show. Picture: PA

Curtis Pritchard has headed off on tour with fellow dancer, Amber Pierson, after splitting from Love Island girlfriend, Maura Higgins.

Curtis Pritchard has jetted off with dancer, Amber Pierson, just days after he and Maura Higgins called time on their relationship.

The Love Island star is currently joining his brother and Strictly Come Dancing brother, AJ, on tour for ‘AJ Live, UK Dance Tour 2002’.

24-year-old Curtis had previously been romantically linked to Amber, with reports claiming he had ‘cheated’ on his ex-girlfriend with her.

Amber took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, writing: “Airport time. Touring has officially begun.”

Amber Pierson has headed off on tour with AJ Pritchard. Picture: Instagram

She then went on to post a series of videos boarding the plane with AJ, his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, and other dancers.

However, Curtis’ rumoured bae didn’t tag the reality TV star in the clips, so it’s unclear whether or not they boarded the same flight.

Curtis and Maura announced they had split on March 4, with the Irish beauty penning a statement on Instagram.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship."

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard dated for seven months. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future [heartbreak emoji].”

According to tabloids, the pair allegedly ‘faked’ their relationships for three months before publicly splitting.

An insider said: "Maura felt pressured to stick with him. They had booked jobs together, parties they had to attend.

“When they met in Love Island it was genuine," before adding that their feelings weren’t the same afterwards.

