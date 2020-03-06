Paige Turley & Finn Reveals Very Different Ways Love Island Cast Them

6 March 2020, 11:24

Paige and Finn reveal how they landed a spot on Love Island
Paige and Finn reveal how they landed a spot on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ ITV2 Love Island/ Closer

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have revealed the very different ways they found themselves cast on the first ever winter series of the show- so take note if you're trying your luck for the summer season!

Our winter Love Island champions Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have wasted no time giving everyone the lowdown on the show, revealing the very different ways they ended up cast on the ITV2 show as applications for the summer series open!

Love Island’s Paige Turley Responds To Fans’ Calls For Her To Duet With Lewis Capaldi During Global Awards 2020 Chat

Whilst Paige admits she was scouted by the show's producers via 'social media or e-mail', Finn sought out the show himself, deciding to send off an application after having a couple of beers

He told Closer: "I wasn’t approached I applied. It was just after a day at work on a Friday, I'd had a few beers."

"I thought I would apply, but I stopped applying actually because I was on the train home and they wanted a video and I wasn’t going to do that on the train."

"So I stopped applying for two or three weeks then I saw an ex-Islanders post on Instagram and thought actually while I’m here. So I went upstairs, put a T-shirt on, in my boxers, socks still on and done it."

We also chatted with Paige at the 2020 Global Awards, where we finally got to ask if she'd be fulfilling fans' wishes for her and ex, Lewis Capaldi, to duet with each other after impressing people with her singing skills on the show.

The star responded: "Maybe, I’ll see if Finn gets in there first and then we’ll see...you never know!"

Loyal!

Lewis shouted out Paige when collecting his BRIT for Song Of The Year for 'Someone You Loved', which he cleared up was never about his ex, and is about his grandmother who passed away, thanking her for doing so in the process in true Lewis style.

