Love Island 2022 Cast Will Wear Pre-Loved Clothes For The First Time Ever

The Love Island cast will wear pre-loved clothes. Picture: eBay / Laura Whitmore/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island has made a major change to its fashion department this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fast fashion is a thing of the past for series 8 of Love Island, with this year’s contestants wearing pre-loved items as eBay becomes the show’s first ever Pre-Loved Fashion Partner.

The islanders will have access to a shared pre-loved wardrobe situated in the new villa to show viewers they can extend the life-cycle of clothes.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

eBay have said fans of the show can expect to see the singletons ticking clothes that reflect their personalities and individuality, while doing their bit for the planet.

Islanders will be wearing pre-loved items. Picture: eBay

During last year’s series fans rushed to replicate their islanders’ looks, with winner Millie Court’s marble dress causing 127% more searches for ‘marble dress’ and her hot pink linen two-piece causing 114% more searches for ‘hot pink co-ord.’

The collaboration comes after new research from eBay reveals that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion.

A fifth of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.

Those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe, nearly double that of over 55s.

Millie Court's fashion was a hot topic on Love Island 2021. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will be back hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

The Love Island 2022 cast is yet to be announced, but rumours of who might be entering the villa have been swirling for weeks, including Zara McDermott’s brother and Michael Owen’s son Gemma.

ITV have been teasing the new series for weeks after taking over a brand new villa for the show to give the show a fresh new look.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital