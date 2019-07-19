Love Island's Chris Taylor's Connection To Loose Women Panellist Denise Welch

Chris Taylor's dad was engaged to Denise Welch. Picture: ITV2 / GETTY

Love Island’s Chris Taylor has a surprising claim to fame, and it involves Denise Welch.

Before entering the Love Island villa as a bombshell alongside Francesca Allen, Chris Taylor revealed his claim to fame is that his dad was once engaged to Denise Welch.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Loose Women panelist Denise was engaged to the islander’s dad when he was 19 years old, meaning Chris’ life could have panned out entirely different as Denise’s son is Matty Healy, The 1975’s frontman.

Before entering the villa, Chris revealed his dad is still in touch with the TV presenter, describing her as “lovely”.

What has Chris said about Denise Welch?

When quizzed on his claim to fame, the business development manager said: “My dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.

“They’re still good family friends. I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

Who is Denise Welch?

Denise, 61, is a well-known actress and TV presenter who’s best known for being a long-term panellist on Loose Women as well as her roles in Waterloo Road, Doctors, EastEnders, and Holby City.

She’s also starred in Benidorm, Casualty and The Bill.

The actress has been married three times, firstly to actor David Easter in 1983 and then Benidorm star Tim Healy, who she was married to for 24 years.

Denise and Tim have two sons, Matty, 30, and Louis, 18. Matthew is of course a star in his own right as he is the frontman of The 1975.

The 61 year old later married Lincoln Townley, 45, in 2013.

Denise Welch's son is Matty Healy. Picture: Denise Welch/Instagram

Loose Women presenter’s response to the Love Island star’s claim to fame

After discovering Chris’ claim to fame, Denise took to Instagram to respond.

She wrote alongside a headline of the news: “I’m sort of in it then really!”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After