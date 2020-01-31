Love Island’s Casa Amor Returns As Six New Girls & Boys Enter The Villa To Shake Things Up

Heads are set to turn. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor is coming back to Love Island to test just how loyal the contestants are.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is back! And six new girls and boys are set to enter the show and spice things up between the couples!

A tabloid revealed that the boys will be off to a luxury bolthole, in South Africa, which will be filled with singletons who are ready to test their relationships.

Not too far away, the coupled up girls will be staying in the main villa to see if their heads are turned by the new boys.

A source said: “Bosses are determined to cause a real stir this year with Casa Amor and have drafted in the sexiest singles yet.

“The new Cape Town Casa Amor is just a short distance away from the main villa.

"And as the girls and boys split, there’ll be tons of temptation in the form of gorgeous bombshells hoping to turn heads.”

Describing what the second villa will look like, they added: "The decor will feature phrases from this year’s series such as ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and ‘Trust In Your Sauce’ written on the walls.”

If previous years are anything to go by, this will be the ultimate test for the contestants as Casa Amor brings some seriously controversial challenges.

After a few days of the boys and girls living apart, a re-coupling will take place where the boys can choose to come back into the main villa alone or bring a new girl back instead - a prime example being last year when Michael Griffiths brought back Joanna Chimonides, ditching Amber Gill.

The girls can also choose to keep one of the new boys they’ve been getting to know or dump them to keep the man they were originally in a couple with.

In the past, a lot of drama has popped off after a contestant has stayed loyal, meanwhile, their partner has picked someone else, leaving them at risk of being single and dumped from the Island!

All in all, it’s always a very tense few days and we definitely can’t wait to see who withstands the ultimate test on Sunday’s episode!

