Love Island’s Casa Amor Returns As Six New Girls & Boys Enter The Villa To Shake Things Up

31 January 2020, 15:50

Heads are set to turn
Heads are set to turn. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor is coming back to Love Island to test just how loyal the contestants are.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is back! And six new girls and boys are set to enter the show and spice things up between the couples!

A tabloid revealed that the boys will be off to a luxury bolthole, in South Africa, which will be filled with singletons who are ready to test their relationships.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Hits Back At Fan Who Branded Her ‘Venom’ For 'Outing' Rebecca Gormley

Not too far away, the coupled up girls will be staying in the main villa to see if their heads are turned by the new boys.

A source said: “Bosses are determined to cause a real stir this year with Casa Amor and have drafted in the sexiest singles yet.

“The new Cape Town Casa Amor is just a short distance away from the main villa.

"And as the girls and boys split, there’ll be tons of temptation in the form of gorgeous bombshells hoping to turn heads.”

Describing what the second villa will look like, they added: "The decor will feature phrases from this year’s series such as ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and ‘Trust In Your Sauce’ written on the walls.”

If previous years are anything to go by, this will be the ultimate test for the contestants as Casa Amor brings some seriously controversial challenges.

After a few days of the boys and girls living apart, a re-coupling will take place where the boys can choose to come back into the main villa alone or bring a new girl back instead - a prime example being last year when Michael Griffiths brought back Joanna Chimonides, ditching Amber Gill.

The girls can also choose to keep one of the new boys they’ve been getting to know or dump them to keep the man they were originally in a couple with.

In the past, a lot of drama has popped off after a contestant has stayed loyal, meanwhile, their partner has picked someone else, leaving them at risk of being single and dumped from the Island!

All in all, it’s always a very tense few days and we definitely can’t wait to see who withstands the ultimate test on Sunday’s episode!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Love Island viewers will see the return of Casa Amor and plenty of drama

Love Island: What Is Casa Amor And What Does It Mean Translated In English?
The pair have been flirting on Instagram.

Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Dating’ Chelsea Footballer Fikayo Tomori
Amber claimed Rebecca likes 'older' men.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Hits Back At Fan Who Branded Her ‘Venom’ For 'Outing' Rebecca Gormley
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Fans have been talking about the phrase on social media

What Is ‘The Ick?’ Leanne Amaning's Savage Comment About Mike Boateng On Love Island Explained

Hot On Capital

Jesy shared a snap with Chris from the NTAs

Jesy Nelson Shows Support For Boyfriend Chris Hughes Following NTAs 'Brawl'

Little Mix

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon

Little Mix Hint New Album Is Coming Soon After Fan Asks When The Girls Will Drop New Material

Little Mix

Four contestants have left the competition

The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?

Taylor Swift and brother Austin Swift are very close

Taylor Swift’s Brother: Who Is Singer’s Sibling Austin Swift?

Features

Billie Eilish begs people to stop impersonating her for YouTube videos

Billie Eilish Begs People To Stop Impersonating Her In Public: "It's Dangerous & Makes Me Look Bad"

Billie Eilish

More Movies & TV News

Caroline Flack has a good relationship with her family

Caroline Flack's Family Life: Inside Ex Love Island Presenter's Relationships With Her Twin Sister, Mum & Dad
Justin Bieber joined in on making jokes

Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over ‘Faked’ Carpool Karaoke: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car?"

Justin Bieber

Margot Robbie spoke about appearing in a film with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

WATCH: Margot Robbie Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Will Never Appear Alongside Her Harley Quinn
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Who Is Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton And How Long Have They Been Together?
Charlotte dropped 6kg

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off One Stone Weight Loss After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia