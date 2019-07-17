People Are Convinced India Reynolds Has Been In The Love Island Villa Before

Love Island fans think India Reynolds has been in the villa before. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Love Island fans are convinced that new bombshell India has been in the villa before but with a different look...

Three new bombshells were dropped into the Love Island villa and one contestant, India Reynolds, looks so similar to a previous islander that fans were convinced that she had been on the show before, back in 2017.

Yup, fans were quick to point out that the 28-year-old bares a striking resemblance to former islander Chyna Ellis, just with a different hair colour, and we're NGL, they look insanely similar and are wondering if there's some Love Island conspiracy at play here!

Fans took to Twitter to ask 'anyone else think India looks like Chyna?' and we really think we should try to get the two social media queens in the same room because it's freaky how similar they look.

Despite only entering the villa on Tuesday night, India has already gained a whopping 290k Instagram followers on the handle @lovefromreyn where she regularly posts snaps of her luxury holidays and beauty snaps.

anyone else think India looks like chyna??? #LoveIsIand — katy (@katy78613756) July 16, 2019

Does India not look like Chyna from the other series lol #LoveIsland — Saoirse ♡ (@itsSaoirse) July 16, 2019

India looks like Chyna from series 3 😂 #LoveIsland — Ellie Cole (@elc_x) July 16, 2019

She's also mates with previous islander and all round nice guy, Rykard Jenkins, who has wished her luck in a pretty adorable tweet.

My mate India is in Loveisland, go on girl! — Rykard 🇬🇧 (@ItsRykard) July 15, 2019

The model and social media influencer from Reading went on a date with Chris Taylor, and the pair seemed to hit it off a little bit, so let's watch this space... also, someone might want to tell him there's a chance he's actually dating Chyna Ellis from 2017, just sayin'.

