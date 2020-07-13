Love Island Australia: Where Is Dom Thomas Now?

Love Island's Dom Thomas gave up his job as a construction manager. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Dom Thomas was Love Island Australia’s biggest heartthrob so where is he now? What happened with Shelby Bilby? Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island Australia’s Dom Thomas certainly had his fair share of ladies in the villa in season 1 but ended up leaving in a couple with Shelby Bilby.

Now, two years after the show first aired, we take a look at what Dom is up to now from his personal life to his love life.

From what exactly happened with Dom and Shelby to what his job is now, here’s what the Love Island Australia star is doing with his time in 2020:

Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir struck up a romance quickly after the show. Picture: Dom Thomas/Instagram

What happened with Love Island Australia’s Dom Thomas and Shelby Dilby?

It wasn’t meant to be for Dom and Shelby as they split just one month after the final.

But Dom’s Love Island romances still weren’t over as he moved on with Tayla Damir following her swift split from Grant Crapp. They dated for just under a year.

What is Dom Thomas up to now?

Like most Love Island stars, Dom has taken the social media influencer approach and spends his time putting his face to lots of products.

Dom is also a keen traveller and has remained the best of friends with villa favourite Josh.

Does Dom Thomas have a girlfriend?

Judging by his Instagram page, Dom is still single although if his villa life was anything to go by, we’re guessing he’s not short of offers.