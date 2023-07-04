Love Island Viewers Call For Age Limit To Be Raised After 19-Year-Old Amber Wise Kisses Tyrique Hyde

Amber kisses Tyrique during challenge

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island fans feel Amber Wise is too young to be kissing men in their mid-20s on the show.

Footballer Dennis Wise’s daughter Amber Wise arrived on Love Island with the other bombshells this week but as the contestants got to know each other through games and challenges, viewers felt the 19-year-old was too young for the show.

Amber is the same age that series eight contestant Gemma Owen was when she took part in the show last year.

As the bombshells got to know the boys in the villa, such as Tyrique Hyde, Montel McKenzie and Zachariah Noble, they competed against Casa Amor in a series of challenges as part of a game called Raunchy Race.

Amber was seen kissing Tyrique, 24, as part of the challenge before they had to demonstrate their favourite sex positions on one another, scenes some viewers found uncomfortable to watch.

Love Island: Tyrique and Ella kissed during a challenge. Picture: ITV2

Ella Wise is the daughter of footballer Dennis Wise. Picture: ITV2

“These footballers need to start signing their 19 year old daughters up for ucas not Love Island,” one person tweeted.

“I’m sorry but what are 19 year olds doing on this show,” commented another.

“It should be beyond illegal for 19 year olds to be in the villa with 25-29 year olds,” said a second.

“This 19 year old needs to leave asap it’s so uncomfortable seeing her speak to a bunch of older men,” wrote a third.

what's ty doing talking to the 19 yr old #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dOHt5yt2DP — rona ☾ (@air6oll) July 3, 2023

this 19 year old being in the same school year as me… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hnHtPSuoRR — tarun (@tarunmaybanks) July 3, 2023

19?? STUDENT?? SOMEONE TAKE THIS GIRL HOME TO DO SOME HOMEWORK #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/7KH2E4bY30 — jada (@jadaminajj) July 2, 2023

The Islanders played Raunchy Race against the other villa. Picture: ITV2

“Love island should really be 21+. What business do 19 year olds have with people in their mid/late twenties?” Someone else added.

As the Islanders got to know each other on a whole other level, Catherine kissed Elom and Scott had his neck licked by bombshell Gabby.

Catherine then shocked viewers by sharing a kiss with Elom the next morning.

