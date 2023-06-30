Premier League Footballer’s Daughter ‘Signs Up’ For Love Island As Casa Amor Bombshell

30 June 2023, 12:01

Dennis Wise's daughter Amber has reportedly signed up for Love Island
Dennis Wise's daughter Amber has reportedly signed up for Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Love Island’s first Casa Amor contestant of series 10 has been ‘revealed’ as the daughter of former footballer Dennis Wise.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is set to begin very soon and will welcome 12 new bombshells - six boys and six girls - ready to turn some heads.

Amongst the new bombshells heading into both villas to shake things up is the daughter of former Premier League star Dennis Wise, according to reports.

Here’s Why Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti Have Split

This tabloid reported that the former Chelsea FC player’s daughter, Amber Wise, is heading into Casa Amor looking for love.

Amber, who is 19 years and is currently studying for a graphic design degree at university, will follow in the footsteps of series 8 contestant Gemma Owen - the daughter of football legend Michael Owen - who made it to the finals last year.

Love Island girls bring the fire in Heart Rate challenge

Dennis Wise formerly played for Chelsea FC
Dennis Wise formerly played for Chelsea FC. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: “Amber will really stand out from the crowd on Love Island and jumped at the chance to take part.

“She is very low-key and laid back but won’t be taking any nonsense. Amber is incredibly close to her dad and she has his full support in taking part.”

“Naturally, it can be awkward for a dad knowing his daughter could be hooking up with someone on TV,” added the source, “But Amber is looking for real love and wants to make her dad proud.”

Dennis Wise appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2017
Dennis Wise appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2017. Picture: ITV

Not a stranger to reality TV, Amber previously joined her brother Henry and mum Claire as they headed to Australia when Dennis appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017.

Casa Amor is set to begin this weekend and will see islanders put to the ultimate test.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

