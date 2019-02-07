Love Island’s Adam Collard And Zara McDermott Are ‘On The Rocks’ After His Night Out With Instagram Model

Adam Collard and Zara Larsson are said to be on the rocks. Picture: Instagram

They’re one of the last couples remaining from this year’s Love Island, but it looks like Adam Collard and Zara McDermott might be on the rocks following his recent night out.

It looks like there may be another Love Island couple on the rocks… Adam Collard is apparently in the bad books with Zara McDermott after a recent night out with an Instagram model.

The tabloids report that Adam enjoyed a night out with Instagrammer Brittany Archer, who currently has just under 20,000 followers, which then caused rows between the couple.

A source claimed the couple have been “spending time apart” following a huge row after the night out in Maidstone. They revealed, “As a girlfriend it isn't always comfortable to see your partner partying with other women you don't know.

Adam and Zara often post promotional photos from various destinations. Picture: Instagram

“Their fall out has come at a really bad time as they are due to fly to the Maldives next week as part of a lucrative deal.

“They do still love each other and are trying to make their relationship work but things have not been good recently.”

Adam is said to have gone home to Newcastle but the couple has not split, unlike Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson who both parted ways in the past couple of weeks.

Adam and Zara are the only Love Island couple bar winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer that have remained together so far. Here’s hoping they can work it out!

