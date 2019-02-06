Is Megan Barton-Hanson And Wes Nelson’s Break Up FAKE?! Friends Think They Will Get Back Together

Friends of Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson think their split is fake. Picture: Instagram

Friends of the Love Island couple think their split might be to drum up publicity for Wes’s appearance on Dancing On Ice, where Megan said she was jealous of his partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson’s shock break up might have come as a surprise to fans but it looks like it might not be over for the Love Island couple… their friends apparently think the couple will get back together and the break up is for publicity.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Wants To Be Engaged By 30 And Won't Date Anyone Famous Again

The couple announced they were breaking up on Instagram with a parody of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous ‘conscious uncoupling’ statement after Megan admitted she was jealous of Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner.

Wes has been paired up with Vanessa Bauer for the show, and Megan slammed the pro skater for “tactically” dumping her boyfriend before beginning to train with Wes.

However, friends think it all might be for show, with a source telling Heat, “Megan is playing a massive game, and isn't hiding it very well. No-one in her friendship group or family believes she and Wes are really over.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson got together on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

"Her plan is to make them a super couple, which is why she used Gwyneth's split statement for maximum publicity. They're still together behind closed doors.

"She was fed up of watching Wes and Vanessa get close every night, and having to just sit and sulk in the audience.

“This way, she feels there'll be more interest created around their relationship, and once the show is over, they can enjoy a planned reunion. It's all massively staged-managed by her.”

As well as their light-hearted break up statement, Megan has been making a big deal of their “custody battle” for their hamster, Jon Snow, and how Wes hasn’t paid for any of his supplies since the split.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on this one…

