Love Island Start Date: Caroline Flack Accidentally Reveals When 2019 Series Will Return

Love Island 2019 will be back on our screens sooner than we first thought, after Caroline Flack let slip the series start date.

As she filmed herself for Instagram Stories to tell fans about her gym session, Caroline Flack hinted Love Island will return in just three weeks.

She told her 1.9 million followers: “I have just trained with Bradley Simmons and he put me through utter hell. Making me do weights that I should not be lifting but he says we only have three weeks before Love Island starts or for Love Island prep, so we’ve got to work hard.”

Love Island returns in just a few weeks time according to Caroline Flack. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram / ITV

Caroline added: “To be fair, I feel more sorry for Bradley having to put up with my moaning than me having to put up with the training.”

Her admission comes after Caroline gave a sneak-peek at her Love Island wardrobe as she and the ITV cast filmed the new advert in April.

Love Island typically starts during the first week of June, but if the prep begins in just three weeks we could see the bikini-clad contestants back on our screens at the end of May.

As the start date draws closer, rumours about who could be heading in to the villa have been rife, with budding celebrities and friends of former contestants continuously in the headlines.

