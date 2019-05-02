Love Island 2019: American Model Is 'The First Celeb' Added To The Line Up

Delilah Hamlin is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding who will be entering the Love Island 2019 villa, and it’s now been reported a familiar face could be among the line-up.

Love Island fans are more than excited for the series’ return in a matter of weeks, as speculation continues to arise around who will be joining the cast looking for love in 2019.

Amid reports of ex Love Islanders’ pals heading into the villa and even Megan Barton-Hanson making a return, there’s now rumours a famous face could be making an entrance and if you’re a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan, you might just know who she is already.

Delilah was rumoured to be dating Eyal Booker. Picture: Delilah Hamlin/Instagram

Recently linked to ex islander Eyal Booker, Delilah Hamlin is the daughter of Lisa Rinna, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Days of Our Lives and actor Harry Hamlin.

The 20 year old is a star in her own right, working as a model and boasting a whopping 945k followers on Instagram. In the past she’s been dubbed the ‘next Gigi Hadid’.

Delilah was pictured out and about with Eyal last week, with the social media star’s mother Lisa outing the pair on her Instagram profile.

Sharing a picture of them together, Lisa wrote: “Ahhhh”, after the genetically-blessed duo were rumoured to have met at Coachella. She was also pictured with Adam Collard and Jack Fowler when they visited California, so she’ll have plenty of people to turn to for advice if she is added to the 2019 cast.

