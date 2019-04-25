Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle. Picture: Instagram

Everyone's favourite Love Islander Eyal Booker has been spotted dating the daughter of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna.

It was the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star who actually outed the couple on her very own Instagram account.

Lisa Rinna posted an Instagram story of her daughter Delilah with Eyal. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Rinna

Lisa captioned the post with the words 'ahhhh youth' as well as tagging her daughter too. The pair may have met at Coachella as both Delilah and Eyal posted photos of themselves at the now world-famous festival.

Eyal posted a snap alongside fellow Love Island pals Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, captioning the pic, "What a trip. Order has now been restored. Thanks mum & dad for looking after me".

Delilah also posted a series of snaps from the festival with YouTuber pal Suede Brooks. However, it was a snap of Delilah wearing an all white number that Eyal actually commented on...

He wrote, 'Too much' with a lightning emoji... which in 2019 terms means, wow, you're gorgeous, you're definitely my girlfriend now... right?

Eyal Booker commented on Delilah Belle's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/Delilah Belle

