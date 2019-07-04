Exclusive

Love Island Star Yewande Biala Reveals Why You'll Never See The Cast Having A Lie-In

4 July 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 17:30

The Love Island cast aren't allowed to sleep in
The Love Island cast aren't allowed to sleep in. Picture: ITV2

Dumped Love Island star Yewande Biala revealed why you’ll never see the cast enjoying a lie in.

Constantly talking about your emotions in the Love Island villa can be an exhausting business, as the Islanders are often seen up until late at night discussing their feelings.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

But despite the gruelling task at hand of spending eight weeks in Mallorca in swimwear, the likes of Amber Gill, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague and Michael Griffiths aren’t allowed to have a lie-in, which is why you never see them lounging around in bed when the sun rises.

Much like Big Brother, the contestants are awoken with the bedroom lights being switched on and they have to get up there and then.

Dumped islander Yewande Biala exclusively told Capital about the morning routine, saying someone would wake them up if they didn’t get out of bed when everyone else did, and revealed their sleeping patterns are monitored as part of producers keeping a close eye on their welfare.

She told us: “They switch on the lights and you actually have to get up. I was always the last person, I’d milk it so much, I’d stay in bed until everyone else gets out – I will not budge. We had enough rest, our sleeping patterns are monitored, it’s literally just that I was always so tired and I’d never want to get out of bed.”

After Wednesday night’s dramatic episode showing Curtis Pritchard telling Amy Hart he had his head turned while she was in Casa Amor, the air hostess no doubt wanted to stay in bed the following morning as she was comforted by her friends.

When she returned to the villa from Casa Amor, Amy sat down with Curtis and he told her he thought their relationship was perfect until he had his head turned by Jourdan. The confession left Amy in tears, as she explained in the beach hut she felt like a “back up plan yet again”.

As she discussed her feelings, the air hostess was in tears as she revealed she thought Curtis was her future and now “it’s all gone”.

The heartbreaking moment had ITV2 viewers as equally as emotional, as Amy's first experience of heartbreak played out on national television.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island lie detector is fast approaching for 2019

When Is The Love Island Lie Detector Test & Has It Been Scrapped?
Love Island 2019 has been a dramatic series

Which Love Island 2019 Contestant Are You? Take Our Quiz To Find Out How You'd Handle The Villa Drama
Amber slammed by Love Island viewers for comments about Joanna

Amber Slammed For Branding Joanna A Dead Ting By Love Island Viewers
Amy Hart has had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Sparks Concern Among Love Island Viewers After Breaking Down Over Curtis Pritchard Heartache
Dani Dyer joins Rob Howard to present Capital weekend breakfast this summer

Dani Dyer Joins Rob Howard To Present Capital's Weekend Breakfast This Summer!

Shows & Presenters

Hot On Capital

The Stranger Things cast are receiving jaw-dropping pay packets for season 3

How Much Do The Stranger Things Cast Get Paid? The Incredible Amount Millie Bobby Brown And Her Co-Stars Receive
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Dress And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Were There
Exclusive
Ellie Goulding surprised her fan, Lil Nas X

WATCH: Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake

Who Is Halle Bailey; The Actress Starring As Ariel In Disney's The Little Mermaid Remake?
Miley Cyrus's net worth revealed

Miley Cyrus Net Worth: How Much The Disney Pop Star Is Worth

Miley Cyrus

BTS have dropped the trailer for their new movie

BTS Drop Bring The Soul: The Movie Trailer And It Shows Just How Close The Boys Really Are

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More
Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Final Trailer
The Love Island couples are changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who Following Most Dramatic Recoupling Ever
Yewande has discussed her love triangle with Danny and Arabella

WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Queer Eye Series 4: Release Date, Location & Cast