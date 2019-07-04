Exclusive

Love Island Star Yewande Biala Reveals Why You'll Never See The Cast Having A Lie-In

The Love Island cast aren't allowed to sleep in. Picture: ITV2

Dumped Love Island star Yewande Biala revealed why you’ll never see the cast enjoying a lie in.

Constantly talking about your emotions in the Love Island villa can be an exhausting business, as the Islanders are often seen up until late at night discussing their feelings.

But despite the gruelling task at hand of spending eight weeks in Mallorca in swimwear, the likes of Amber Gill, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague and Michael Griffiths aren’t allowed to have a lie-in, which is why you never see them lounging around in bed when the sun rises.

Much like Big Brother, the contestants are awoken with the bedroom lights being switched on and they have to get up there and then.

Dumped islander Yewande Biala exclusively told Capital about the morning routine, saying someone would wake them up if they didn’t get out of bed when everyone else did, and revealed their sleeping patterns are monitored as part of producers keeping a close eye on their welfare.

She told us: “They switch on the lights and you actually have to get up. I was always the last person, I’d milk it so much, I’d stay in bed until everyone else gets out – I will not budge. We had enough rest, our sleeping patterns are monitored, it’s literally just that I was always so tired and I’d never want to get out of bed.”

After Wednesday night’s dramatic episode showing Curtis Pritchard telling Amy Hart he had his head turned while she was in Casa Amor, the air hostess no doubt wanted to stay in bed the following morning as she was comforted by her friends.

When she returned to the villa from Casa Amor, Amy sat down with Curtis and he told her he thought their relationship was perfect until he had his head turned by Jourdan. The confession left Amy in tears, as she explained in the beach hut she felt like a “back up plan yet again”.

As she discussed her feelings, the air hostess was in tears as she revealed she thought Curtis was her future and now “it’s all gone”.

The heartbreaking moment had ITV2 viewers as equally as emotional, as Amy's first experience of heartbreak played out on national television.

