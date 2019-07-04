Amy Hart Sparks Concern Among Love Island Viewers After Breaking Down Over Curtis Pritchard Heartache

Amy Hart’s declaration of love for Curtis Pritchard was quickly quashed when she returned to the main Love Island villa.

Amy Hart was left heartbroken on Love Island on Wednesday night, after ‘half-boyfriend’ Curtis Pritchard told her he’d had his head turned by Jourdan Riane.

When she returned to the villa from Casa Amor, Amy sat down with Curtis and he told her he thought their relationship was perfect until he had his head turned by Jourdan.

The confession left Amy in tears, as she explained in the beach hut she felt like a “back up plan yet again”.

Amy Hart has had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV2

As she discussed her feelings, the air hostess was in tears as she revealed she thought Curtis was her future and now “it’s all gone”.

The heartbreaking moment had ITV2 viewers as equally as emotional, as Amy's first experience of heartbreak played out on national television.

One concerned viewer tweeted: “Honestly I feel for Amy… your first love is always the hardest, I can’t imagine how intense the feelings are inside the villa, I hope they’re providing her with mental/emotional support,” as another said: “Amy isn’t top in my list but my heart is so broken for her...I haven’t cried this much for a stranger in a while.”

“Who else feels bad for Amy but also feels bad for Curtis as he seems genuine about the situation,” tweeted a third fan, as a fourth said: “We all made fun of Amy. Even made memes about her. But fuck me, seeing her actually heartbroken is hard to watch. Men really are trash.”

Amy Hart spent Wednesday night's episode in tears. Picture: ITV2

A lot of viewers also called for producers to intervene and check if the 26 year old is okay.

At the start of the series the ITV2 team shared details on their welfare process, insisting islanders have access to a support team 24 hours a day.

An ITV spokesperson has also said: "We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset. All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa."

Can the producers make sure Amy is okay 😭😭😭 the girl is literally having an emotional break down like she needs some serious support from everyone 🥺 #LoveIsland — Rachel Leary (@rach_leary) July 3, 2019

I legit teared up when Amy said “I’m someone’s back up plan, yet again”. You can hear the pain in her tone of voice, PLS can the producers check up on her mental health #loveisland — 👸🏽 (@queeensalvatore) July 3, 2019

My hearts breaking for Amy, it’s never ok to be made to feel second best in a relationship (or half relationship) 💔💔💔 #Loveisland — Lacey Fuller (@laceyfuller_) July 3, 2019

Everyone’s felt like Amy before😭 my heart aches for her majorly. Nobody deserves second best. 😫 #loveisland — Lucy Flight 💛 (@lucyflight) July 3, 2019

Amy’s parents spoke out about their daughter's budding relationship on This Morning the day before, saying they couldn’t watch the moments their daughter was upset.

“I haven't really been able to watch Curtis talking to Jourdan or talking about Amy,” Amy’s mum Sue said to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, "I've been fast-forwarding those bits."

She continued: "She's never had a serious relationship and suddenly she's met this guy, she really likes him. "In one single day she's admitted she's fallen in love with him so she's fallen in love and been heartbroken in one day."

