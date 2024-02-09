Love Island Viewers Figure Out Who Was Dumped From All Stars

9 February 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 15:14

Love Island viewers are working out who was dumped from All Stars
Love Island viewers are working out who was dumped from All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Another couple was dumped from Love Island All Stars on Thursday and fans think they’ve worked out who left.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Love Island All Stars final approaches, Islanders are being dumped from the villa in South Africa just days after new bombshells Joe Garratt and Jess and Eve Gale arrived.

Host Maya Jama left things on a cliffhanger, revealing the Islanders had to pick between couples Chris Taylor and Joanna Chimonides, Joe and Arabella Chi, Jess and Callum Jones and Eve and Casey O’Gorman.

It came after the couples were tasked with playing what they thought was a game, over who they thought was the most one-sided couple, the couple lacking sexual chemistry and the least-compatible couple.

However, Maya arrived to tell them it wasn’t a game and that whoever they’d picked would be left at risk of being dumped.

Four couples are at risk of being dumped from All Stars
Four couples are at risk of being dumped from All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Fans think they’ve worked out who will get dumped after seeing how relationships have changed over the last few weeks.

“Bye Chris and Jo,” one viewer wrote on X, as another said: “They decided their fate a long time ago, Joanna affected Chris badly, he just didn’t see her for who she really is.”

Another added: “Joanna and Chris I guess…” as a fourth agreed: “Chris and Jo. She was so upset because she realised she torpedoed her chances to stay in the villa.”

Casey and Eve’s names are also in a number of predictions on social media, as well as Arabella and Callum.

Anton starts to get angry with Chris amid compatibility question

Callum’s blossoming romance with Georgia S came to an end when Toby Aromolaran chose to couple up with the her in a curveball decision. Arabella, his former partner, was left blindsided over his choice after having no idea he still had feelings for Georgia.

Toby and Georgia originally grew close on Love Island Games last year, but didn’t pursue things once they returned home because Toby was out of the country.

Viewers will find out who was dumped in Friday night’s episode.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

