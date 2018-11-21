I'm A Celeb: Fleur East's Team Release Statement About 'Veganism' After Eating Meat In Camp

Who is vegan on I'm A Celebrity has been a huge talking point after Fleur East and other contestants were spotted eating meat in the jungle and now an official statement has been released.

Fleur East's team have released a statement across her social media channels about her being a vegan after viewers were left confused at the X Factor star tucking into Wallaby and other meat on I'm A Celebrity.

Posted in a tweet, the statement read: "Just to address, Fleur is not a vegan. For health reasons she has in the past followed a vegan diet but she is not adhering to this in the jungle. She has always eaten meat throughout her life."

Thank you all for your support on #ImACeleb. Just to address, Fleur is not a vegan. For health reasons she has in the past followed a vegan diet, but she is not adhering to this in the jungle. She has always eaten meat throughout her life. — FLEUR EAST (@FleurEast) November 20, 2018

After reports emerged that Fleur, The Vamps' James McVey and Sair Khan were all exempt from 'eating' bush tucker trials due to being either vegetarian or vegan, many took to Twitter asking why they'd seen the camp mates tucking into meals that suggested otherwise, but it's since been cleared up by all three's teams.

Guitarist James McVey is vegetarian, not vegan, so has been sticking to the 'veggies' at dinner, not eating the provided meat and Sair Khan has always eaten meat and her team are 'confused' as to why people think she didn't.

Hey guys. James is vegetarian and he didn’t eat any wallaby tonight, just the veggies that came with the meals they were given 👍🏼💛 #TeamJames #imaceleb (great pic 🙃) pic.twitter.com/v4zBPTvWnb — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) November 19, 2018

Oh, and by the way - Sair isn’t vegetarian or vegan. We’ve no idea where that came from 🤔🙂 #TeamSair @imacelebrity — Sair Khan (@SairKhan) November 19, 2018

So, there we have it, Fleur is 100% eating meat inside the jungle and is definitely not needing to sneak off out of camera shot to nibble on those wallaby wings, or as this Twitter user put it...

Fleur is as much as a vegan as pam is off gavin and stacey, behave😂 — ryan (@ryandeery) November 19, 2018

