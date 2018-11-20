I'm A Celebrity 2018 Campmates Clear Up Who Is Vegan After They're Spotted Eating Meat

Is Fleur East vegan? Was James McVey eating meat? I’m A Celebrity viewers left confused as ‘vegan’ campmates were spotted eating meat.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were confused as they watched contestants, who were reportedly vegan and vegetarian, tucking into meat and talking about dairy rich foods they enjoy such as 'scones'.

However, friends and family of the jungle line up have taken to social media to clear up any confusion about who is vegan in the Australian camp.

James: I really like scones The public: wait.. I thought you were vegan ?? #imaceleb — gabby (@gabby49837982) November 19, 2018

The Vamps' James Mcvey was initially thought to be vegan, but is actually in fact only a vegetarian, so didn't eat the wallaby that was provided to camp for dinner, and stuck to the vegetables.

Super fit Fleur East has also stuck to a vegan diet on the outside for the past eight months, but has explained this is solely for fitness purposes.

It's believed she has given up the dietary routine whilst living in the I'm A Celeb jungle to allow her body to get the maximum amount of energy and nutrients it needs.

Hey guys. James is vegetarian and he didn’t eat any wallaby tonight, just the veggies that came with the meals they were given 👍🏼💛 #TeamJames #imaceleb (great pic 🙃) pic.twitter.com/v4zBPTvWnb — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) November 19, 2018

So, that article a few days ago claiming there's 3 vegans in camp, so no animal eating tasks but now they've been seen eating meat...

I did some sleuthing and found this;

Fleur is vegan; but for fitness, not animals/environment.

James is a vegetarian.

Sair is neither! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7pWPFxGoeF — Felicity Sarah 🐰 (@bunnyandthegirl) November 19, 2018

It was also reported that Sair Khan is vegan, something her team on the outside has denied through her social media channels, saying they aren't sure where the rumours came from.

Sources had previously told tabloids that the three were exempt from partaking in this year's bush tucker trials that involved eating animals, however this is now being doubted as both Sair and Fleur are consuming meat whilst in the jungle.

Oh, and by the way - Sair isn’t vegetarian or vegan. We’ve no idea where that came from 🤔🙂 #TeamSair @imacelebrity — Sair Khan (@SairKhan) November 19, 2018

