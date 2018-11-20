I'm A Celebrity 2018 Campmates Clear Up Who Is Vegan After They're Spotted Eating Meat

20 November 2018, 11:09 | Updated: 20 November 2018, 12:26

Is Fleur East vegan? Was James McVey eating meat? I’m A Celebrity viewers left confused as ‘vegan’ campmates were spotted eating meat.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were confused as they watched contestants, who were reportedly vegan and vegetarian, tucking into meat and talking about dairy rich foods they enjoy such as 'scones'.

However, friends and family of the jungle line up have taken to social media to clear up any confusion about who is vegan in the Australian camp.

I'm A Celeb: James McVey's Testicle Trouble During Terrifying First Challenge Has People Shook

The Vamps' James Mcvey was initially thought to be vegan, but is actually in fact only a vegetarian, so didn't eat the wallaby that was provided to camp for dinner, and stuck to the vegetables.

Super fit Fleur East has also stuck to a vegan diet on the outside for the past eight months, but has explained this is solely for fitness purposes.

It's believed she has given up the dietary routine whilst living in the I'm A Celeb jungle to allow her body to get the maximum amount of energy and nutrients it needs.

It was also reported that Sair Khan is vegan, something her team on the outside has denied through her social media channels, saying they aren't sure where the rumours came from.

Sources had previously told tabloids that the three were exempt from partaking in this year's bush tucker trials that involved eating animals, however this is now being doubted as both Sair and Fleur are consuming meat whilst in the jungle.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Rita Simons & Anne Hegerty have a heart-to-heart about autism and OCD in the 'I'm A Celeb' camp

I'm A Celeb: Anne Hegerty & Rita Simons Share A Heart-To-Heart About Autism & OCD
Anne Hegerty AKA the Governess doesn't know who The Vamps are

I'm A Celeb: The Chase's 'Governess' Anne Hegerty Gets Caught Out On 'The Vamps' Question
Emily Atack panics during bush tucker trial as Holly Willoughby admits she's 'never seen anything like this'

I'm A Celeb: Holly Willougby Panics For Emily Atack & Admits She's 'Never Seen Anything Like This'
The Vamps star James McVey's tattoo guide as he heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2018

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Why Is Ant McPartlin Not Presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018? The Reason Holly Willoughby Has Replaced Him
Emily Atack on I'm A Celebrity 2018

I’m A Celebrity Emily Atack: Boyfriend, Parents And Inbetweeners Career Revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Anne Hegerty gets emotional as they enter basic camp on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: Tearful Anne Hegerty Already 'Close' To Quitting As Losing Team Sleep On Floor
Who else wishes they were staying!

I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna & Presenter Andi Peters Head Into Jungle
I'm A Celeb 2018 Campsite Pictures Revealed

I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob revealed his biggest worries for the new campmates

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob Reveals His Biggest Worry For New Campmates
Vicky Pattison speaks on her 'crippling' heartbreak after fiancé filmed grinding on another woman

Vicky Pattison's 'Crippling Humiliation & Betrayal' Post After Split From 'Cheating' Fiancé
I'm A Celebrity 2018 line-up salaries revealed including highest paid contestant ever

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Salaries Revealed, Noel Edmonds & Harry Redknapp Highest Paid Ever