Roman Kemp Breaks Down On I'm A Celeb After Girlfriend Sophie's Letter From Home

5 December 2019, 22:33

Roman Kemp breaks down on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after receiving girlfriend Sophie's letter from home.

The Capital Breakfast host couldn't fight back the tears after Nadine Coyle read out the letter from Anne-Sophie Flury.

Roman later admitted that receiving the emotional note from home on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was "one of the best moments I've ever had in my life."

"I miss you so much, it's ridiculous," Sophie wrote to her boyfriend, "It's made me realise just how much I love sharing the boring, everyday aspects of life with you."

"All the silly conversations we have and laughing together at things that probably aren't even that funny. I am so excited to have those moments back," she continued, "Keep doing me proud and keep being wonderful. All my love."

Roman has been dating the Swiss-born neuroscientist and entrepreneur since 2018, though spent eight months of their relationship apart while Soph lived in Hong Kong. The cute couple have a dog together - a six-month old Chihuahua named Luna.

Feeling tearful in the camp's Bush Telegraph afterwards, Roman told viewers: "That letter was one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my life and one that I’ll never forget."

Roman Kemp wasn't the only one getting emotional after the remaining eight celebrities got to hear their letters from home, which were all read out by their fellow campmates during Thursday night's episode.

Caitlyn Jenner read out a letter from Myles Stephenson's Dad. "You don’t understand how much that letter means to me... I can just hear his voice when I read it, I miss him so much," Myles revealed to I'm A Celebrity.

Caitlyn’s own letter from home was read out by EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa. Caitlyn's partner wrote: "You are doing such an amazing job in the jungle. Show these Brits that American Olympian endurance. The dogs and I miss you so much."

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle received a letter from her sister Rachel, which was read by Roman. Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment and Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway also heard letters from their respective families.

Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne had written her letter from home, in which he wrote: "I miss my wife like mad, I can’t wait to see that pretty face. You also have two little best friends here waiting for you."

In the Bush Telegraph afterwards, Jacqueline said: "That letter for me, them words, is what I needed. It’s really hard being in a jungle away from your family, away from your kids. I’ve learnt a lot about myself on this journey."

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - weekday mornings from 6am on Capital - and download the Capital app to keep up to date with Roman in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

