WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio

12 December 2019, 12:20

After the pair wowed fans with their stint with Jungle Radio, Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway vowed to bring back their show from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway have promised to redo their Bush Tucker Trial, Jungle Radio, after the pair left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The trial saw the Capital Breakfast host join Kate, as the pair hosted a radio show for the other campmates - including Caitlyn Jenner and Myles Stephenson - as they were covered in insects and snakes.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final

Capital hosted a party for Roman Kemp's return
Capital hosted a party for Roman Kemp's return. Picture: PA Images

The Good Morning Britain host - who also presents a show on Smooth Radio - rang Roman Kemp via FaceTime on the first day back from Australia.

Roman hinted at a Christmas special of Jungle Radio, to Kate, to which she said "Hang on... Cockroaches on our heads?!"

She then seemed over the moon at the idea, after Roman assured her no creepy crawlies would be involved. "Yes! Absolutely yes! Can we do that?!" she questioned.

> Roman Kemp Opens Up About His Friendship With I'm A Celeb's James Haskell

Viewers of the ITV reality series were quick to praise the pair for their "fantastic" attempt at the trial, campaigning for them to do the show outside of the jungle.

"Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway should just be allowed to continue on with that jungle radio show, because it really seems to bring that camp alive. #ImACeleb," wrote one fan on Twitter.

During the task, the remaining campmates were asked music-related questions and had to answer them correctly in order to win food and drink, whilst Roman and Kate were showered in bugs.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celebrity News And Gossip!

Kate Garraway also caught up with Sonny Jay - after finishing fourth in the series - and said she was planning on hosting a party for the other campmates, as they all "got on so well".

"So we want to all get together and have a proper night out without TV cameras and just have a really good time," she added.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman Kemp confirms his girlfriend met him at the end of the bridge

WATCH: Roman's Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Did Meet Him On The 'I'm A Celebrity' Bridge
Jacqueline Jossa had a narrow win

I'm A Celeb's Voting Figures Revealed: Jacqueline Jossa Only Just Beat Andy Whyment And Roman Kemp To Be Crowned Queen Of The Jungle
Caitlyn Jenner received a surprise call from her daughter

Caitlyn Jenner’s Daughter Kendall Surprises Her Dad With FaceTime Call After Leaving I'm A Celeb
Niall Horan reached out to Roman Kemp

Niall Horan Wishes Roman Kemp 'Good Luck With Jet Lag' Ahead Of Capital Breakfast Show Return As I'm A Celeb Star Lands In London

Shows & Presenters

Caitlyn Jenner returned back home

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reunite With I'm A Celeb Star Dad Caitlyn And Throw Her A Welcome Home Party
Kim Kardashian claimed no one from her family was contacted about I'm A Celeb

Kim Kardashian Claims 'No One From I'm A Celeb Got In Touch' About Supporting Caitlyn Jenner In The Jungle

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift said the women in pop all text each other

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘The Girls In Pop Music’ All Text Each Other

Taylor Swift

Niall Horan is selling re-usable water bottles

Niall Horan Encourages Fans To 'Save The Planet' With His 'Nice To Meet Ya' Tour Merch
Lewis Capaldi dropped a second music video for 'Bruises'

Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora
Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'

Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood

Shawn Mendes

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated in 2014

Are Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Dating? Inside The Exes' Close Friendship

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is behind the mysterious island of Eroda and stars in latest trailer

Harry Styles Teases What's Next In 'Eroda' Tale As He Gears Up For 'Fine Line' Release

Harry Styles

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Harry Styles will guest host the Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Host The Late Late Show For James Corden

Harry Styles

Roman Kemp was shocked to be in the final of I'm A Celeb...

WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final
Roman Kemp got real about his bromance with James Haskell

WATCH: Roman Kemp Opens Up About His Friendship With I'm A Celeb's James Haskell
Roman Kemp opened up about his jungle experience

Roman Kemp Spills On 'Unforgettable' I'm A Celeb Experience After Leaving The Jungle In Third Place
Roman Kemp is returning to Capital Breakfast

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Announces Return To Capital Breakfast After Joking He’s A ‘Castaway’

Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp's jungle highlights from 'I'm A Celeb' 2019

Roman Kemp's 'I'm A Celebrity' 2019 Jungle Highlights & Best Bits