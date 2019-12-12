WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio

After the pair wowed fans with their stint with Jungle Radio, Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway vowed to bring back their show from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway have promised to redo their Bush Tucker Trial, Jungle Radio, after the pair left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The trial saw the Capital Breakfast host join Kate, as the pair hosted a radio show for the other campmates - including Caitlyn Jenner and Myles Stephenson - as they were covered in insects and snakes.

Capital hosted a party for Roman Kemp's return. Picture: PA Images

The Good Morning Britain host - who also presents a show on Smooth Radio - rang Roman Kemp via FaceTime on the first day back from Australia.

Roman hinted at a Christmas special of Jungle Radio, to Kate, to which she said "Hang on... Cockroaches on our heads?!"

She then seemed over the moon at the idea, after Roman assured her no creepy crawlies would be involved. "Yes! Absolutely yes! Can we do that?!" she questioned.

Viewers of the ITV reality series were quick to praise the pair for their "fantastic" attempt at the trial, campaigning for them to do the show outside of the jungle.

"Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway should just be allowed to continue on with that jungle radio show, because it really seems to bring that camp alive. #ImACeleb," wrote one fan on Twitter.

During the task, the remaining campmates were asked music-related questions and had to answer them correctly in order to win food and drink, whilst Roman and Kate were showered in bugs.

Kate Garraway also caught up with Sonny Jay - after finishing fourth in the series - and said she was planning on hosting a party for the other campmates, as they all "got on so well".

"So we want to all get together and have a proper night out without TV cameras and just have a really good time," she added.