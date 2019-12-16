Roman Kemp Reveals Marriage And Kids Feels Like A ‘Natural Progression’ For Him And Girlfriend Anne-Sophie As The Pair Pose In Joint Magazine Shoot

16 December 2019, 16:32 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 16:36

Roman and Anne-Sophie are more in love than ever.
Roman and Anne-Sophie are more in love than ever. Picture: instagram

Roman Kemp has revealed he feels marriage and kids is ‘a natural progression’ for him and his girlfriend.

Roman Kemp and his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie, have finally been reunited, now that the Capital Breakfast host is home from the I’m A Celeb jungle, and it appears their romance has reached new heights.

The pair have opened up about their relationship in an interview with HELLO! and revealed they feel marriage and kids are on the cards. But not just yet.

WATCH: Roman's Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Did Meet Him On The 'I'm A Celebrity' Bridge

Roman told the publication: "I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date.

“We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us. But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories.”

He added: “Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship."

Anne-Sophie said: "I knew pretty quickly that I loved him. I wasn't looking to be emotionally invested but it just happened. After a couple of weeks, we both knew."

Roman became something of a ‘heart throb' during his time in the jungle, but Sophie insisted the attention he got didn’t bother her.

She said: “I know the attention isn't going to impact our relationship.

"I've never had any worries - he's always, always made me feel secure and confident in our relationship."

They lovebirds have been in a relationship since 2018, and spent eight months of their relationship apart while she lived in Hong Kong.

While Roman was competing in the jungle, Sophie posted a string of supportive posts on Instagram, one which she captioned: “Ro has been phenomenal on the show I’m so excited and proud of him and of the support he’s gained by being himself. It’s hard not having him around and having absolutely no contact at all, especially when everyone’s speaking about him online. So thank you to the kind strangers who have sent supportive messages (& memes) and to both mine and Romans amazing friends who check in on me, cook for me, watch the show with me and keep me feeling loved & involved, it means a lot xxx.”

We’re glad they’ve been reunited and their relationship is stronger than ever!

