I'm A Celebrity: Megan McKenna Confronts A Crocodile In Bush Tucker Trial

22 November 2018, 12:06

During Megan McKenna's time on I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, she got to experience life as a camp mate as she took on a trial that saw her come face-to-face with a crocodile.

This year's I'm A Celebrity has only been on a week but has already taken on honorary guests Megan McKenna and Olivia Attwood on the 'Extra Camp' after show, where Megan got down and dirty when completing a bush tucker trial and coming face-to-face with a croc!

I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed

Fans initially suspected Megan was going to be a late addition into the jungle, but it was revealed she was guest starring on Extra Camp with hosts Joel Dommett, Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt.

However, they weren't going to let the glamorous reality star- who filmed herself heading into the jungle in hair rollers- off that easy, and signed her up for a pretty intense water trial which she carried out like a trooper...despite the fact she eventually calls out the famous line: "I'm a celebrity get me out of here!"

Joe Swash teased her as she freaked out swimming amongst the crocs, saying: "Megan you've had worse ex-boyfriends than that!" and TBH, we don't know if he's wrong.

Now that Megan has a taste of that jungle life, perhaps she'll want to star on next year's series, or rather, after pulling out of the croc infested water mid-way through, maybe she's never wanted to be further away from it?!

