I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed

21 November 2018, 15:48

Holly Willoughby's jumper 'mysteriously' changed between shots as Anne Hegerty completed her bush tucker trial on 'I'm A Celebrity', leading some viewers wondering if the show had shot the trial twice.

I'm A Celebrity audiences were left puzzled when Holly Willoughby's jumper seemingly transformed mid-way through Anne Hegerty's bush tucker trial which saw many questioning the 'continuity' of the show, worried the trial had been shot more than once.

I'm A Celeb: Holly Willoughby Panics For Emily Atack & Admits She's 'Never Seen Anything Like This'

Whilst presenting the trial, Holly's black jumper had a pink logo that read 'Re/done' on it, which disappeared in certain shots, leaving the co-host wearing a plain black jumper, only for it to reappear again seconds later.

However, the reason for what appeared to be an outfit change is actually down to the logo being blanked out on-screen to stop it looking like the show is promoting the brand worn on her jumper.

It's a common technique used by TV channels such a Big Brother, who cover up food and drink brands for it's contestants.

However, certain shots hadn't been covered, and nothing gets past eagle-eyed TV audiences who flooded Twitter asking for an explanation of confusing outfit change.

Perhaps Holly will stick to slightly less branded outfits for the rest of this year's series!

