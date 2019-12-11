Kim Kardashian Claims 'No One From I'm A Celeb Got In Touch' About Supporting Caitlyn Jenner In The Jungle

Kim Kardashian claimed no one from her family was contacted about I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty / ITV

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims her family ‘snubbed’ Caitlyn Jenner during her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Caitlyn Jenner’s family weren’t very vocal of their support for their dad when she entered I’m A Celeb, but Kendall Jenner did share a heartfelt message for the star while sister Kim Kardashian ‘liked’ an Instagram post in support.

And when Caitlyn walked over the iconic bridge to officially leave the jungle, she wasn’t greeted by a family member like the rest of the campmates and was instead met by co-star James Haskell.

The moment had viewers feeling sorry for the 70 year old, after she admitted to Ant and Dec she missed her family while in the jungle.

Kim Kardashian said ITV didn't get in touch about Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kendall and Kylie decorated their dad's home for her arrival back from the jungle. Picture: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

However, Caitlyn’s step-daughter Kim has attempted to clarify the situation, claiming no one from her or the Jenner family were contacted by ITV to send in letters or asked about making an appearance.

Sharing step-brother Brandon Jenner’s response to a fan on Twitter, Kim wrote: “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

When Brandon was asked by one of his Instagram followers about the family’s lack of mention of their dad, he said: "Honestly, no body reached out to set it up. I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

When Caitlyn arrived back in LA, her daughters Kendall and Kylie had decorated her home with balloons spelling out ‘welcome home’.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had no one to greet her when she finally walked across the jungle bridge, so co-star James was there to give her a hug.

The campmates are said to have had an emotional reunion after the ex England rugby player asked to be the one on the other side of the bridge.

An insider told MailOnline he wanted to “make sure she had someone there”.

An eyewitness told the publication: “Caitlyn walked over the bridge, exclaimed to James, ‘It’s you!’ They embraced, both were welling up.

“James accompanied Caitlyn throughout the entire eviction process and then when it was over they went for a Starbucks together to talk about the show and life in general. There’s a definite real friendship there.”

Caitlyn was later surprised by partner Sophia Hutchins in her hotel, revealing she’d been waiting at the Palazzo Versace for her close friend.

